ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Biden’s plan to combat rising food prices

By Cate Martel
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUV6o_0faW8HHg00
Tweet

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING

This sounds like an anxiety dream that would wake me up in the middle of the night:

A passenger with no experience flying planes successfully landed an aircraft in Florida yesterday after the pilot lost consciousness. (CNN)

From the audio — the passenger told air traffic control: “I’ve got a serious situation here. My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane.”

The air traffic controller’s instructions to the passenger: “Try to hold the wings level and see if you can start descending for me. Push forward on the controls and descend at a very slow rate. Try to follow the coast either north or southbound. We’re trying to locate you.”

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

Here is video of the landing, from WPBF News: It is wildly impressive.

Watch the air traffic controller tell the story: In an interview on CNN’s “New Day,” air traffic controller Robert Morgan explained what happened and how he guided the passenger to successfully land a plane. Watch the segment

^ My heart rate is drastically higher after watching the interview.

Tidbit — air traffic controller told other planes: “You just witnessed a couple of passengers land that plane.” Reaction from an American Airlines pilot: “Did you say the passengers landed the airplane? Oh, my God. Great job.” CNN

IT’S WEDNESDAY. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here.

News this morning

A little deceleration — and we’re looking for any small bits of good news:

Via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane, “Inflation cooled off slightly in April as the pace of both yearly and monthly price growth dropped, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department.”

Some pricing details: “Gasoline prices dropped 6.7 percent in April and energy prices on the whole dropped 2.7 percent last month after double-digit gains in March. Gas prices are still up 44.7 percent over the past 12 months, and energy prices remain 30.3 percent higher than they were in April 2021.” More on the prices changes

Inflation is still very high: Via CNBC, The consumer price index … increased 8.3% from a year ago, higher than the Dow Jones estimate for an 8.1% gain. That represented a slight ease from March’s peak but was still close to the highest level since the summer of 1982.”

➤HAPPENING TODAY — BIDEN VISITS A FARM NEAR CHICAGO:

Via Bloomberg’s Justin Sink and Mike Dorning, “President Joe Biden will announce steps intended to combat food inflation on a visit to a family farm outside Chicago Wednesday.” https://bloom.bg/3L6riPE

🏛 The latest with Roe

Has Congress overridden the Supreme Court before?:

The Senate is forcing a vote today to codify federal abortion rights.

Could this bill pass?: No, it would need 60 votes and Senate Democrats don’t have enough votes.

The Hill’s John Kruzel has an interesting list of five times Congress overrode a major Supreme Court decision.

🍼 The formula shortage

This is pretty scary:

Via The New York Times’s Edgar Sandoval, Amanda Morris and Madeleine Ngo, “A Baby Formula Shortage Leaves Desperate Parents Searching for Food: Some parents are driving hours at a time in search of supplies. Others are watering down formula or rationing it, hoping for an end to the shortage.”

What started the shortages?: “The shortage became acute with a recall of a defective brand this year after at least four babies were hospitalized with bacterial infection and at least two babies died. But the recall has been exacerbated by relentless supply-chain woes and labor shortages.”

How bad are the shortages?: “The Datasembly research found that the national out-of-stock rate for baby formula reached 43 percent for the week ending Sunday, up 10 percent from last month’s average.” What is being done to help the supply

🗳 On the campaign trail

The gist of Trump’s night — Nebraska = bad, West Virginia = good:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGZrf_0faW8HHg00

Yesterday’s primaries in Nebraska and West Virginia, which served as major tests for former President Trump’s lingering influence among GOP voters, resulted in mixed outcomes.

Nebraska was a big loss for Trump: University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen beat businessman Charles Herbster, whom Trump had endorsed.

^ Keep in mind: “[Pillen’s victory] was in part due to a late wave of accusations by eight women accusing Herbster of sexual misconduct. Of the women, two came forward publicly to say that Herbster groped them at a political event in 2019. Herbster repeatedly denied the claims.”

But Trump’s sway is still powerful to some degree: Trump-backed candidate Rep. Alex Mooney (R) won last night by an 18-point margin.

Three more takeaways from yesterday’s primaries, via The Hill’s Tal Axelrod.

TIDBIT — TRUMP HAD A BIG WEEK LAST WEEK:

Via Politico’s Marissa Martinez, “All 22 of Donald Trump’s endorsed candidates in Indiana and Ohio came away with the Republican nomination last week. While his May 3 win-loss record looked impressive on paper, it was artificially inflated — the former president backed lots of incumbents who had no opposition and counted them as victories.” How that compares to this week’s riskier endorsements

🦠 Latest on COVID

BY THE NUMBERS

Cases to date: 81.8 million

Death toll: 995,371

Current hospitalizations: 13,457

Shots administered: 579 million

Fully vaccinated: 66.3 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

🐥Notable tweets

Bahahaha, this is extremely relatable:

Overheard District tweeted, “Man walking his puppy, sees that they have less than 10 seconds to get across a four lane intersection: Man whispers to puppy: ‘We can do this.’ ” https://bit.ly/3FDebnW

That puppy understood the assignment.

On tap

The House and Senate are in. President Biden is in Chicago today. Vice President Harris is in Washington, D.C., with no public events.

  • 10 a.m. EDT: Biden left for Chicago.
  • 11 a.m. EDT: Two Senate roll call votes. The Senate’s agenda
  • 1:45 p.m. EDT: Biden visits a family farm to discuss the food supply and prices.
  • 2:30 p.m. EDT: Two more Senate votes.
  • 2:45 ­– 6:15 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s agenda
  • 9:55 p.m. EDT: Biden returns to the White House.

📺What to watch

  • 10 a.m. EDT: White House adviser Anthony Fauci testified on the National Institutes of Health’s 2023 budget request. Livestream
  • 11:15 a.m. EDT: White House deputy principal press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One. Livestream
  • 2:15 p.m. EDT: Biden delivers remarks on the impact the Russian invasion of Ukraine has on food prices. Livestream
  • 5 p.m. EDT: Biden addresses the 40th International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) International Convention. Livestream
  • 6:30 p.m. EDT: Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, appears on “NBC Nightly News.”

🍭 In lighter news

Today is National “Eat What You Want” Day. Vague. I like it.

And to leave you on an entertaining note, here’s a dog who doesn’t quite understand how a car seat works.

Comments / 27

Kyle Lucky
2d ago

well joke Biden best have a plan to first control his bowels and bladder, before he mutters one word about controlling costs resulting from his failed policies.

Reply
15
FK The Left
2d ago

Inflation is direct result of this failed administration. They created the problem and now wanna come in and act like our savior?

Reply(1)
22
cookie monster
1d ago

Does he honestly think that american citizens will forget what he has done? Guess what joe? We the American people have not and will not forget what you and the rest of the demonrats have done. We are Alot smarter. Save yourself and resign and take the rest with you.😡😡

Reply
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
Daily Mail

'Do you know why people do not like you? Because you're a liar': Marjorie Taylor Greene hits back at CNN's Jim Acosta when he asks about her 'martial law' texts outside the Capitol

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called CNN's Jim Acosta a 'liar' and told the journalist to 'stop harrassing me' as he trailed her on Capitol Hill Thursday asking the Republican lawmaker about her 'martial law' texts. 'Your problem is, you're just one of those liars on television and people hate it....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Food Prices#Air Traffic Control#Aircraft#Cnn#Sights#Wpbf News
The Independent

Jill Biden screamed at priest during Biden near-death experience, says new book

Jill Biden once screamed at a priest for reading the last rites to Joe Biden while he was admitted in hospital after being diagnosed with an aneurysm, according to a new biography about the first lady.President Biden, who was then a 45-year-old senator from Delaware, had been overlooking the warning signs for months and would at times take up to 10 Tylenol a day for his headaches, write the authors Jill Pace and Darlene Superville in their new book, Jill: A Biography of the First Lady.Mr Biden would feel “sharp pain in his neck” while lifting weights at the...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris shunned Biden and decided NOT to appear in a video with him about student loan forgiveness because she didn't want to become the 'face' of the response with progressive Democrats calling to wipe all debts

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly backed out of appearing in a video with President Biden on student loan forgiveness, not wanting to become the public face of a matter on which the administration was unlikely to satisfy progressives. In early April, Harris' office began collaborating with Biden's on a video...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Washington Examiner

It's the illegal immigrants, stupid

When Donald Trump descended the golden escalator and began his historic ascent to the presidency, there was one issue that set him apart from every other major national figure: immigration. Former President Donald Trump understood Americans' rising alarm as millions of illegal immigrants continue to pour into our nation, decade...
POTUS
The Verge

Kamala Harris to announce US will no longer conduct anti-satellite tests

This evening, Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing that the United States will no longer conduct anti-satellite, or ASAT, missile tests — the practice of using ground-based missiles to destroy satellites in orbit around Earth. Harris is challenging other countries to make the same commitment and establish this policy as a new “norm of responsible behavior in space.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

561K+
Followers
68K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy