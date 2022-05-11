Gun found in backpack causes brief lockdown at Hankins Middle school

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department arrested one man after he allegedly led officers on a chase Thursday, May 12. Bobby Williams, 19, was arrested after officers tried to conduct a traffic stop at Lafayette Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue. The driver did not stop and led officers on a chase. The […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Milton, Fla., man critically injured last month in a motorcycle crash near Atmore, Ala., has died, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Friday. Stephen K. Lodge, 52, died May 4 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. The wreck occurred around 5 p.m. April...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one person died after their vehicle overturned and caught fire on Thursday, May 12. Neighbors told WKRG News 5 that the person in the crash was Karen Callahan. Callahan was the widow of longtime Alabama Congressman Sonny Callahan. Neighbors said she was in her driveway around 12:15 p.m. when she had a medical emergency.
TSC Global Awareness Day helps raise awareness for the condition that can effect over one million people worldwide.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An attorney for a Gulf Shores man indicted along with former Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris said Friday that allegations against his client are based on “technicalities.”. Danny Lee Beard Sr. faces two counts of providing false statements and one count of defrauding the Paycheck...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 35-year-old man is behind bars after leading Mobile police on a chase Wednesday. Samuel Lee Gallery of Mobile sped away from officers, around 9 p.m. Wednesday after they tried to pull him over on Cottrell Street near Ann Street. According to MPD, Gallery eventually stopped on his own near Palmetto Street where officers arrested him.
UPDATE (5/13 10:01 p.m.): The previous image was incorrect. The correct image is now up. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An Irvington man was convicted of drug-related charges after he was found with pure meth and other drugs, one of which was stuffed inside a child’s play pen. Vincent Vo Tran, 26, was arrested in […]
UPDATE (5/13 10:30 a.m.): Pensacola Police say the victims in the shooting were teenaged males. Their injuries were not serious, according to PPD. As for now, no suspect information is available. If you have any information, contact Pensacola Police. UPDATE (8:56 p.m.): Pensacola Police confirmed that the victims were shot in a drive-by shooting. Currently, […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after he allegedly tried to break into a truck parked outside a Best Buy off Tingle Circle. Robert Gornto, 29, was arrested Thursday, May 12, after the store’s burglary alarm was set off. When officers arrived on the scene, Gornto was found “wearing a headlamp inside […]
The Fort Walton Beach Police Department has arrested Anthony J. Griffin, 38, of Fort Walton Beach, for the bank robbery that occurred on May 11th at the Regions Bank located at 25 Beal Parkway NE in Fort Walton Beach. During the investigation, Griffin was positively identified as the suspect within...
LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) – Prosecutors say a 74-year-old Alabama man was linked to the 1988 killing of an 11-year-old girl in Massachusetts through DNA evidence. Marvin C. McClendon Jr. was held without bail after a not guilty plea to a murder charge in connection with the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay was entered on his […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County jury found one man guilty of murder for a killing that happened at Donald Street back in 2017. Kwazi Thomas was found guilty of the murder of Gerard “Santana” Joyner in 2017. Thomas shot Joyner after the two had an “ongoing dispute” over a parking spot near their […]
HOLT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County authorities are investigating a deadly house fire. Authorities say two bodies were found in a home in the 900 block of Garber Street in Holt. We’ll update this story when more information becomes available,. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest...
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters were called to a house fire in a Crestview neighborhood that started in a garage Friday morning. When firefighters arrived, the garage was filled with smoke and flames. The fire was put out after responders began to hose down the fire, according to a Facebook post from the Crestview Fire […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police continue to investigate after the man who was shot Tuesday on Steadham Drive died from his injuries. Mfundisi Mingo, 46, was shot at the 2900 block of Steadham Drive on May 10. Officers were called to the block for an “assault complaint,” according to a news release from the […]
Note: This story was first published May 3, 2022, while Vicky White and Casey White were still considered missing. The version below has been updated. Only on WAAY 31, the mother of former Lauderdale County corrections officer Vicky White describes their last morning together. Pat Davis said her daughter had...
