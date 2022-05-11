ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Gun found in backpack causes brief lockdown at Hankins Middle school

By Brad Gunther
WPMI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A gun was discovered this morning in a...

mynbc15.com

WKRG News 5

Mobile Police led on chase, 1 arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department arrested one man after he allegedly led officers on a chase Thursday, May 12. Bobby Williams, 19, was arrested after officers tried to conduct a traffic stop at Lafayette Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue. The driver did not stop and led officers on a chase. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Milton man injured in April crash near Atmore dies in Pensacola hospital

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Milton, Fla., man critically injured last month in a motorcycle crash near Atmore, Ala., has died, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Friday. Stephen K. Lodge, 52, died May 4 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. The wreck occurred around 5 p.m. April...
ATMORE, AL
wdhn.com

Widow of a late Alabama congressman dies in crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one person died after their vehicle overturned and caught fire on Thursday, May 12. Neighbors told WKRG News 5 that the person in the crash was Karen Callahan. Callahan was the widow of longtime Alabama Congressman Sonny Callahan. Neighbors said she was in her driveway around 12:15 p.m. when she had a medical emergency.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man arrested after Wednesday night pursuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 35-year-old man is behind bars after leading Mobile police on a chase Wednesday. Samuel Lee Gallery of Mobile sped away from officers, around 9 p.m. Wednesday after they tried to pull him over on Cottrell Street near Ann Street. According to MPD, Gallery eventually stopped on his own near Palmetto Street where officers arrested him.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Drive-by shooting in Pensacola, 2 injured

UPDATE (5/13 10:30 a.m.): Pensacola Police say the victims in the shooting were teenaged males. Their injuries were not serious, according to PPD. As for now, no suspect information is available. If you have any information, contact Pensacola Police. UPDATE (8:56 p.m.): Pensacola Police confirmed that the victims were shot in a drive-by shooting. Currently, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Burglar sets off alarm, found inside truck outside Best Buy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after he allegedly tried to break into a truck parked outside a Best Buy off Tingle Circle. Robert Gornto, 29, was arrested Thursday, May 12, after the store’s burglary alarm was set off. When officers arrived on the scene, Gornto was found “wearing a headlamp inside […]
MOBILE, AL
getthecoast.com

Police make arrest in Fort Walton Beach bank robbery

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department has arrested Anthony J. Griffin, 38, of Fort Walton Beach, for the bank robbery that occurred on May 11th at the Regions Bank located at 25 Beal Parkway NE in Fort Walton Beach. During the investigation, Griffin was positively identified as the suspect within...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WRBL News 3

Alabama man linked to 1988 killing of 6th grader through DNA

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) – Prosecutors say a 74-year-old Alabama man was linked to the 1988 killing of an 11-year-old girl in Massachusetts through DNA evidence. Marvin C. McClendon Jr. was held without bail after a not guilty plea to a murder charge in connection with the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay was entered on his […]
LAWRENCE, MA
wbrc.com

2 bodies found in Tuscaloosa Co. house fire

HOLT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County authorities are investigating a deadly house fire. Authorities say two bodies were found in a home in the 900 block of Garber Street in Holt. We’ll update this story when more information becomes available,. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

PHOTOS: Housefire in Crestview neighborhood

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters were called to a house fire in a Crestview neighborhood that started in a garage Friday morning.  When firefighters arrived, the garage was filled with smoke and flames. The fire was put out after responders began to hose down the fire, according to a Facebook post from the Crestview Fire […]
WKRG News 5

Shooting victim dies, Mobile Police still investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police continue to investigate after the man who was shot Tuesday on Steadham Drive died from his injuries. Mfundisi Mingo, 46, was shot at the 2900 block of Steadham Drive on May 10. Officers were called to the block for an “assault complaint,” according to a news release from the […]
MOBILE, AL

