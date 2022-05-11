Gun found in backpack causes brief lockdown at Hankins Middle school

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one person died after their vehicle overturned and caught fire on Thursday, May 12. Neighbors told WKRG News 5 that the person in the crash was Karen Callahan. Callahan was the widow of longtime Alabama Congressman Sonny Callahan. Neighbors said she was in her driveway around 12:15 p.m. when she had a medical emergency.

