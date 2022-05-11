ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Is New York's Delaware River Public or Private for Anglers?

By Beau Beasley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome homeowners on the East Branch of the Delaware are asserting ownership of the riverbed to the center of the river. Each year thousands of fly fishers make their pilgrimage to the great New York tributaries of the Delaware River, and with good reason: The beauty of the clean, cold water...

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton Plans a Return of the Lockdown Law

Republican Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham is bringing back a law aimed at shutting down crime-prone locations that was launched in the 1980s by Democrat Mayor Juanita Crabb. Kraham on May 10 announced a return of the lockdown law that allows the city to padlock problem properties. Bob Joseph/WNBF News [file][/caption]
BINGHAMTON, NY
localsyr.com

Wildfire smoke creates a hazy CNY sky

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Have you noticed a slight milky white haze to our sky lately?. The sunrise Thursday had an orangish tint to it in Central New York. If you live in Oswego County or farther west towards Buffalo you have probably noticed it more. Here’s what it...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

State Wide Burn Ban in Effect Across New York

With the recent brush fires popping up across New York State, just a reminder that the New York state-wide brush burning ban is in effect until Saturday, May 14th. The US National Weather Service today issued a special weather statement in Western New York, stating that there is an elevated risk of wildfire spread today. The falling humidity, combined with high winds moving into the area, and a nearly cloudless day are all factors that could lead to the spread of wildfires across Western and North Central New York over the next few days.
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Eagle

Bird Flu Strikes Again; 9 More Bald Eagles Dead In Upstate NY

One bald eagle dying is awful, but apparently the numbers are worse than we thought. Cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), more commonly known as the bird flu, have been popping up all across the United States. Unfortunately, this also includes many areas of New York State. The death rate for birds and raptors with HPAI is around 100%. To make things worse, even if only one bird has it, the entire flock must be euthanized as a safety precaution.
ROMULUS, NY
KISS 104.1

Black Bears Are Out Of Hibernation & Roaming New York State

Question: When are Black Bears active? Answer: Between October and May. Well, the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, that is. Sorry, I'm just being a bit silly. Black Bears, the animal, are normally dormant for up to five months in the winter. And most are active just before sunrise through an hour or so after sunset. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Black Bears are rarely seen by most New Yorkers. They are the 2nd largest mammal in New York State, behind the Moose.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Daily Voice

Moose On Loose In Capital District

Officials are warning the public after several moose sightings in Schenectady County, CBS6 in Albany reports.The animal has been spotted multiple times along the Mohawk River, including the area of Providence and Hillside avenues in Niskayuna, the outlet reports.Residents are warned not to feed or …
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
WZOZ 103.1

It’s the Law! Did You Know These Ten Bizarre New York State Laws?

We all know the most common laws in the land: buckle up, don't text while driving, don't shoot your neighbors. You know, the more well-known laws in the books. The laws that don't get nearly as much attention, but according to a MoneyInc. article on bizarre laws in New York, are still technically enforceable in the Empire State. Laws prohibiting stray laundry, the sale of certain type of animal hair, and even the location of your child's puppet show.
POLITICS
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Burn ban for New York State

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We love the dry, sunny weather here In Western New York. But did you know it has been six days with no substantial rainfall?. We are not in the drought phase yet here in Rochester, but the western half of the United States is a different story. It is there that one-third of the U.S. is now listed in a severe drought. That is really a long-term problem.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Farmers Are Getting Crushed This Spring

The good weather is here and it is time to get things done around farms in New York State. From plowing fields to getting ready to cut, bail or chop hay, farms are busy!. Diesel prices are on the rise, labor costs are increasing and family farms across New York are taking a major hit. The wet spring has also made it rough on farms across New York State. How can we help? Support LOCAL farms! Buy more dairy products like milk to support the hard working dairy farmers and shop the local farmers' markets in your neighborhood.
AGRICULTURE
101.5 WPDH

‘Deeply Upsetting, Traumatic’ Events at Hudson Valley Schools

Hudson Valley school officials are worried about an alarming number of students who have been recently sent to the hospital from school. On Monday, the Goshen Central School District Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Kurtis Kotes, confirmed two middle school students received medical attention after "substance use." Goshen Students Sent to...
GOSHEN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Greenlight Networks to Bring Affordable Internet to Greater Binghamton Area

Vestal is welcoming a new affordable internet provider, that will spend tens of millions of dollars to help thousands of homes in the coming years. Greenlight Networks held an official ribbon-cutting on Wednesday morning, opening their new office along the Vestal Parkway. The company will provide 500 mega-bit internet for just 50$ a month, and will be investing upwards of 50 million dollars into the service to make it available to 50,000 homes, by the end of 2023.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WIBX 950

8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State

Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
ANIMALS

