Madera County crash kills man on motorcycle, CHP says. Other driver left the scene

A driver involved in a fatal crash in Madera County on Tuesday fled the scene that ended with a motorcyclist dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 65-year-old man on a motorcycle was headed east on Avenue 9 approaching Highway 99 around 11:30 a.m. when a car entered his path, officer Javier Ruvalcaba said Wednesday morning.

The driver was leaving the highway and turned left in front of the motorcycle, CHP said. The motorcyclist avoided the crash, never actually striking the car, but the action caused him to be thrown from the bike, CHP said.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died. Officers said he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car involved left the scene headed east, CHP said, and could face charges related to hit-and-run or manslaughter. The car was described only as a white sedan.

Anyone with information can call CHP at 559-675-1025 .