(Jefferson City, MO) -- A report from the Missouri Chamber Of Commerce indicates the state has recovered more than 95-percent of the jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic. Construction jobs have made the strongest recovery and have actually reached pre-pandemic levels. Trade, transportation, and utilities jobs are also on the upswing. The Chamber’s report says Columbia, Joplin, and Springfield are outpacing the national trend in jobs recovered, while Kansas City, St. Joseph, and St. Louis are still trailing.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO