Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. This week, we celebrate National Nurses Appreciation Week. You may not know this, but this well-deserved recognition of our nurses coincides with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who was born in 1820 in Florence, Italy. Nightingale wrote more than 150 books, pamphlets and reports on health-related issues, but she is best known for making hospitals a cleaner and safer place to be.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO