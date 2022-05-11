Missing Man’s Body Found In Woods Of Clear Spring

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The body of a Hagerstown man missing for months was found by three juveniles Sunday in a wooded area in Clearspring, Maryland State Police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found no signs of trauma or obvious indications of foul play, police said. The man’s cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy.

Bryan Patrick Harley, 38, was reported missing from Hagerstown on January 28, and was last seen in the Clear Spring area a few days before being reported as missing.

The juveniles found Harley’s body around 3 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area near Maryland Route 69 and I-70, police said. Harley was identified by his tattoos.

An investigation is ongoing into the man’s disappearance and death.