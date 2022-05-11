ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

Convicted drunk driver sentenced

By Erica Miller
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Tuesday, an Ector County jury found Anabelle Almanza Quiroz, 60, guilty of drunk driving. Quiroz was arrested for the offense.in December of 2019.

She has been sentenced to 180 days in jail, however, the jail term will be probated for 12 months of supervised release. She has also been fined $800.

