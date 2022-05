GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenwood Police Department has released video of a fatal shooting of an intoxicated woman who drove at officers in March. Investigators say 49-year-old Monica Vaught had “high levels” of meth in her system when she drove in the wrong direction, led officers on a chase through downtown Greenwood, rammed police vehicles and drove her car at officers while in the parking lot of the Greenwood Police Department on March 29.

