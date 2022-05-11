ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

VDOT celebrating 20 years of 511 service for Virginia travelers

By Colleen Guerry
 2 days ago

(WFXR) – Is there a better day than Wednesday, May 11 — or “511 Day” — to celebrate Virginia 511’s 20 years of service to travelers around the Commonwealth?

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says the 511 telephone service officially launched in 2002 as Virginia’s traveler information phone number.

This free service provides real-time travel information 24/7, such as alerts about incidents, construction, and road conditions, as well as livestream traffic cameras.

In addition, VDOT also provides a 511 website and a mobile app, VDOT 511 Virginia Traffic, which is available for both Android and iOS.

In honor of “511 Day,” officials shared the following statistics about the service provided by VDOT 511 since 2002:

  • 25 million phone calls to Virginia 511
  • 33 million 511virginia.org website sessions
  • 18 million VDOT 511 Virginia Traffic mobile app sessions and 800,000 app downloads
  • 84 million Virginia 511 alerts via email, text, and app, which you can register for at 511virginia.org

With VDOT gearing up for a busy summer construction schedule, motorists are encouraged to continue turning to 511 for any traveler information needs.

