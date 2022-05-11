ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Behind Bright Health’s Dive into Primary Care

By Dan Niepow
tcbmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMinneapolis-based Bright Health Group has been a darling of the local startup community for years. Hailed as Minnesota’s first “unicorn” startup—a company whose valuation has surpassed $1 billion—Bright Heath built its own health plan from the ground up. The company’s basic thesis is simple: Keep costs down by limiting the number...

tcbmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Who’s Eligible For $750 In Frontline Worker ‘Hero Pay’?

Originally published on May 12 MINNEAPOLIS – More than one in 10 Minnesotans will qualify for a $750 check from the state for working during the pandemic. It’s known as Frontline Worker Pay or “Hero Pay.” So who is eligible and what are the requirements? The list of requirements for Minnesota’s Frontline Worker Pay is fairly simple. You must have worked at least 120 hours from March 15, 2020, to June 30, 2021, in one more or more frontline jobs. The job must not have had a virtual option, such as work from home. And you had to potentially be around people not from your house. “I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

New COVID-19 community testing site announced, two will close

(FOX 9) - Two metro area COVID-19 testing sites will consolidate into one new location as the demand for testing continues to decrease more than two years into the start of the pandemic. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced it is opening a new COVID-19 community testing location in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Nearly 1,800 New Cases, 2 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 1,794 new cases of COVID-19, along with two more deaths, as the pandemic continues to ramp back up in the state. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,473,521, including 68,164 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,536 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 28.7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s above the high risk threshold, and the rate has been climbing for many weeks now. The hospitalization rate is back above the caution mark after plummeting earlier this year. It stands 6.6 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The threshold for high risk for that metric is 8 cases per 100,000 residents. There have now been 63,110 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,565 of which were ICU hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, there were 387 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, 38 of them requiring intensive care. Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 49% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. In all, nearly 9.9 million vaccine shots have been delivered.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
City
Minnetonka, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Health
Minneapolis, MN
Health
CBS Minnesota

As Baby Formula Shortage Worsens, Health Officials Release List Of Formula Alternatives

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The nationwide baby formula shortage is not only continuing, it’s gotten worse. Baby formula was 11% out of stock nationwide last November. Then it got worse, jumping to 31% in early April and more recently, all the way up to 40%. The shortage was fueled by pandemic supply chain issues but became severe after Abbott Nutrition had to shut down its formula plant in Sturgis, Michigan, after a major formula recall. Stores across the Twin Cities have empty baby formula shelves, with many placing limits on how many formula products customers can buy. “I was worried,” Emily, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Stroke survivor raising awareness for Strides for Stroke Walk

(FOX 9) - Election Day in 2016 was a mark on the calendar that changed the course of the world – It’s also the day that changed the course of Kevin Tupy’s life. It started as just another day at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, where Tupy kept the campus functioning as an operations engineer. He was cleaning out the cooling towers for the season when he started bumping into things.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, May 11

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,794 newly reported cases and two newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,536. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Tuesday, May 10. The coronavirus variant that...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Hospital overwhelmed with kids in crisis being dropped at ER doors

Children who lash out in homes and protective placements are increasingly being dropped off at the M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital, prompting the creation of a makeshift shelter in an ambulance garage. While hospitals have always been a place of last resort for children in emotional or behavioral crises,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Health Plan#Bright Health Group#Bright Heath#Neuehealth#Unitedhealth Group#Optum#Bright Health#United Healthcare
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Metro realtors elect first Black president

For nearly 30 years, Denise Mazone has dedicated her life and career to helping Minnesota residents realize the value of homeownership. A Minneapolis native, Mazone’s passion is finding avenues to bring more diversity into the local and national real estate narrative. Recently named president of Minneapolis Area Realtors (MAR),...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
740thefan.com

Covid cases rising in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Minnesota. State health officials reported more than 5,100 new cases Tuesday. Those infections were from the weekend through Monday morning. The 368 patients hospitalized for coronavirus complications is the highest number since March 7. The BA2 variant is the...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Public Health
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Senate Passes Historic Ongoing Permanent Tax Relief for Minnesota Families

Fresh off passing the largest tax cut in state history last month, Minnesota Senate Republicans yesterday approved a second round of historic tax relief for working families and small businesses. The bill includes the top two tax priorities for Senate Republicans this year – a full exemption of the Social...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Who's getting Minnesota 'hero pay,' and how will it work?

No matter what happens in the final two weeks of the legislative session, Minnesota's front-line workers will get bonus checks under a $500 million deal that Gov. Tim Walz signed into law last month. Legislators hammered out the measure after initially disagreeing on how much to spend and who should...
redlakenationnews.com

368 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Minnesota as case numbers increase

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 368 in Minnesota on Monday - the highest single-day count since March 7 - amid a continued increase in coronavirus spread across the state. The total is well below the levels that exhausted hospital capacity earlier in the pandemic, but the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations requiring...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Both Republicans and DFLers are proposing to change how Social Security is taxed in Minnesota. That’s where the similarities end.

Finding areas of agreement between Senate Republicans and House DFLers on taxes this session hasn’t been easy. With a record-setting surplus, both parties and Gov. Tim Walz want to spend some of it to reduce what the state collects. But they take vastly different approaches: Republicans favor tax-rate reductions that would benefit everyone who pays personal income taxes, while the DFL has proposed a series of targeted tax credits for families with children, child care and student loans.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities companies are quickly shedding office space

Be the Match opened a state-of-the-art corporate headquarters next to Target Field seven years ago — a seven-story building with 240,000 square feet, enough room for 900 employees.Now the bone marrow transplant matching nonprofit is trying to sublease the top two floors of the building in hopes of shedding about 30% of its office space.Why it matters: Companies across the Twin Cities are making similar decisions as they adopt hybrid work models, driving vacancy rates to levels not seen in decades, or ever.Office towers pay huge property tax bills, and rising vacancies diminish their value, which places more of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Developers Transforming Vacant North Minneapolis Building Into Community Space

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A building in north Minneapolis has been sitting vacant for roughly 10 years. Now, a group of northside developers are on a mission to transform it into a space for the community. The property is located at 2618 Lowry Avenue North, the site of a former Super America gas station. North Minneapolis real estate collective New Rules bought it for its latest community space. They’re calling it “TAP IN” and hope to open sometime this summer. “TAP IN is rooted in tapping into your freedom,” said New Rules founder and CEO Christopher Webley. “We really wanted to use...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy