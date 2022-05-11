Man found dead along road in Stark County

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A man was found dead along a road in Stark County Tuesday night.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased as Joseph Aaron Pomeroy, 32, of Plain Township.

A passerby spotted the body on Hardington Avenue NE near 12th Street NE in East Canton and called the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said there were obvious signs of foul play. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 330-430-3800 or the crime tip line at 330-451-3937.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.