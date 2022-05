The Boston Red Sox had a great sixth inning that propelled them to a win Friday against the Texas Rangers. What was the highlight of that sixth inning? A broken bat. The Red Sox scored four of their seven runs in the sixth inning, and that played a large part in their 7-1 win at Globe Life Field. Alex Verdugo, who was injured in the seventh and left the game, started off the scoring with an RBI double, but manager Alex Cora pinpointed what started that scoring explosion in the sixth.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO