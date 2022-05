WARSAW — Married couple Scott and Shawn Smith’s food was popular at events. “We have a lot of gatherings and family parties. We always made barbecue for everybody and they said, ‘You guys really need to take this out and sell it. It is amazing,'” said Scott. “We come from a food background. I’ve been in the food service business for a long time, and my husband was too. And we both said, you know it’s something we’re passionate about.”

WARSAW, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO