ECISD to host Mental Health Awareness Walk

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – May is Mental Health Awareness month and Ector County Independent School District is honoring the month by hosting its’ inaugural “Let’s Walk About It – Mental Health Awareness Walk”. ECISD Guidance & Counseling department teamed up with local organizations to bring awareness to mental health needs and provide information about available mental health resources in our area through the mile-long walk.

In a recent press release, the purpose of the event is to put an end to the stigma around discussing mental health. One of the local organizations invited to the event is the Family Resiliency Center of the Permian Basin, and the group will be providing information about the services they offer along with several other organizations in attendance.

The event is free and open to the public and participants will have a chance to receive prizes in a giveaway. Let’s Walk About It – Mental Health Awareness Walk kicks off at 10 am at Memorial Gardens Park in Odessa and will end at 11 am.

You can register for the walk here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.