Pirates' Jake Marisnick set for thumb surgery; Roberto Perez moves to 60-day IL

Jake Marisnick, whose left thumb was bent back toward his elbow while making a diving catch in left field Monday, will have surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament.

Todd Tomczyk, the Pittsburgh Pirates director of sports medicine, said the procedure is expected to occur in the “next couple days.”

More bad news for the Pirates: Catcher Roberto Perez (left hamstring strain) was moved from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list before Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Perez, who went on the 10-day injured list Saturday, won’t be eligible to be activated until July.

Tomczyk said the pre-op diagnosis for Marisnick calls for “more of a repair,” rather than a reconstruction.

“That would potentially shorten the timeframe (for his absence), not months as opposed to weeks,” he said. “The encouraging thing is it’s not his dominant (hand). While he heals from surgery, the rest of the body is ready to go. Jake’s going to push us. I know that for sure.”

Tomczyk said the injury is common in skiers and mountain climbers. “Unfortunately, with baseball players when they dive and slide,” he added.

Marisnick, who has excelled defensively while hitting .163, is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list May 20.

For Perez, he plays a position that is not conducive to quick recoveries from hamstring injuries. Catchers, who are constantly getting in and out of crouches, may need more time to heal, Tomczyk said.

“You use (hamstrings) in every walk of life. From walking, to getting out of a car, getting out of bed,” he said. “Sometimes, we take it too fast and not allow a lot of different areas of the body to work in unison to make sure those hamstrings are firing on all cylinders for what these high athletes need to do.”

Elsewhere on the Pirates’ injury front:

• Tomczyk said shortstop Kevin Newman is “making tremendous strides” while rehabbing his left groin strain.

“You’ll see him running the bases this week (pregame),” he said. “The projection is for him to be available to be in some type of minor-league rehab assignment or major-league rehab assignment next week. To be determined where.”

Newman has been on the injured list since April 27.

• Relief pitcher Duane Underwood Jr. (right hamstring strain) had no issues during or after his one-inning outing in Double-A Altoona on Tuesday. His stat line included a hit, walk and strikeout.

• Outfielder Greg Allen (left hamstring strain) has moved his rehab to Bradenton.

• Top pitching prospect Quinn Priester (oblique strain) is throwing, pain-free, up to 125 feet on flat ground and a slope. Tomczyk said the oblique is healing well while the Pirates work on refining his delivery to prevent a recurrence.