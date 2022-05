(Willmar MN-) A celebration of life service will be held Saturday afternoon at the Willmar American Legion for former long-time Willmar Police Officer Rick James who died at his home back on November 15th at the age of 80. James was a veteran of the United States Airforce and a long-time police officer. Rick began his lengthy law enforcement career with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department in Kansas and with the Luverne, MN police department before coming to Willmar. Rick served on the Willmar Police Department from 1968 to 1996. He was a patrol officer, dispatcher, and a WPD liaison at the police substation near the former Elm Lane Trailer Park. The police department Facebook post said "Rest easy #204. Thank you for your service". Rick’s wife Reta Jo talked about his love for the sport of fishing:

