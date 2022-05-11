ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ransomware attack hits fighter jet company helping fight against Russia

By Charlotte Edwards
 4 days ago
A DEFENSE contractor that has previously provided the US with training tools to defend against Russia has revealed that it is investigating a cyber attack.

Canadian company Top Aces, which provides fighter jet training, just confirmed the ransomware investigation.

A ransomware attack involves cybercriminals asking for money and they usually threaten to release private information or continue the attack if they don't get paid.

According to The Record, Top Aces said it's investigating after it appeared on a leak site for the LockBit ransomware group.

LockBit has given the company until May 15 to pay up.

It's threatening to release 44GB of stolen data if Top Aces refuses or can't pay.

Top Aces operates a fleet of fighter jets, which it uses to provide training to militaries around the world.

Top Aces has worked with the US, Canada, Germany, Israel and other countries.

It signed a deal with the US in 2019 to provide training tools to defend against Russia.

The firm was founded in 2000 and claims to have “the largest worldwide footprint of privately-held operational fighter aircraft.”

The LockBit group has attacked hundreds of companies in the past.

They use a special type of ransomware to block people from using their computers.

Valuable companies tend to come in the LockBit firing line.

LockBit hackers break into their computer networks and cant spread their malware infection throughout an entire company.

Russian-speaking tech blog YouTube channel “Russian OSINT” published an interview with a representative of the LockBit 2.0 ransomware group in 2021.

According to tech experts at Advintel, the interview implied a relationship between ransomware operators and Russia's political system.

