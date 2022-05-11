Fashion faux pas: Fashion trends are costing the environment

Denim jackets are a fashion favorite for a reason. Whether you wear yours with jeans, paper-bag pants, or a dress, your outfit will almost certainly look complete when topped off with a denim jacket. Dress yours up with a few accessories — heels and a minaudière — or go the casual route with crisp sneakers. For spring 2022, oversize silhouettes are in favor, mostly in light, acid-wash finishes inspired by the extravagance of the '80s. On the other end of the jean-jacket spectrum, you'll find cropped and fitted designs that will complement a '90s-inspired miniskirt and platform loafers. "We have definitely seen denim jackets evolving to fit into the modern woman's wardrobe," Liane Wiggins, head of womenswear at MatchesFashion, tells POPSUGAR. "Right now, denim is not just about jeans, and our customer is connecting with a wider variety of jacket silhouettes. Alexander McQueen's peplums and leather layering speak to a more dressed appeal, and Saint Laurent's denim blazer and Rejina Pyo's belted styles are a great way to take denim to the next level with a more formal aesthetic we know our customers love."

