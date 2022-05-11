Meth, Heroin Seized From Pair In Jersey Shore Traffic Stop: Authorities

John Rivera and Nichole Ambrosio Photo Credit: Ocean County Jail

A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two Jersey Shore suspects on multiple drug charges involving heroin and methamphetamines, authorities said.

On Tuesday, May 10, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Sgt. Jason Guide stopped an Infiniti sedan at the Travel Inn and Suites Motel for careless driving, Lakehurst police said.

The passenger of the vehicle, John E. Rivera, 40, of Jackson, was found to have an active criminal warrant and placed under arrest without incident.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 45 wax folds of heroin, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, a switchblade knife, and an abundance of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Rivera and the driver of the vehicle, Nichole Ambrosio, 35, of Toms River, were both charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses, police said.

They were being held in Ocean County Jail.

Assisting on the scene were Ocean County Sheriff's Officer Raymond Vosseller and his K9 Duke.

