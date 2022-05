The Virginia Attorney General’s Office has approved the redistricting plan adopted by the Hanover County Board of Supervisors. The redistricting plan makes minor changes to Hanover’s magisterial districts and polling places. The General Registrar will send out new voter registration cards to Hanover voters notifying them of where they are to vote. Most voters in Hanover will not see a change. Most will vote at the same location and will remain in the same magisterial district. While there have been limited changes to local election districts, there have been significant changes to the boundaries of Congressional districts. As a result, many voters in Hanover will now be in new districts for those federal elections.

HANOVER, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO