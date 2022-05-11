ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem firefighter caused crash that injured 2, then left the scene to drink at a union hall, authorities charge

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
 4 days ago

A Bethlehem firefighter caused a crash on Route 378 and, instead of stopping to help two injured people, continued to the firefighter’s union office and had three drinks, officials say.

Bryan Bokan of Bethlehem was charged Monday with causing a crash involving injury, reckless endangerment, and failing to stop and give information and render aid in connection with the April 18 crash, court records show.

Police were called to 378 near Eaton Avenue around 4:40 p.m. and spoke to a motorist who said he was southbound in the right lane when his car was hit from behind by a white sedan.

The motorist said he lost control of his car and went through the median and guide wires into the northbound lanes, where he struck an oncoming car.

The woman driving that car said she unsuccessfully tried to avoid the crash by swerving. Both drivers sustained what police called moderate injuries and were treated at area hospitals.

A man who saw the crash followed the white car and took a picture of its license plate. Police found the car around 6:40 p.m. at the United Steelworkers Union Hall on East Lehigh Street, which also houses the firefighter’s union office.

The car had damage to the front passenger side bumper and hood. Bokan was not there, but he came to police headquarters at 7 p.m. to turn himself in and was intoxicated, police charge.

Bokan told police he was traveling south on 378 when the car in front of him braked, and when he struck the rear of the car, he continued driving. He did not explain why he went to the union office to drink and didn’t stop to help at the scene, records said.

Bokan was not charged with drunken driving because police could not establish that he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 8.

Fire Chief Warren Achey could not immediately be reached for comment on Bokan’s status.

