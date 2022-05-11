Letters to the editor

Topics include an incident involving Stan Pulliam's campaign in downtown Portland; and support for the extension of Gresham's Urban Renewal program

Don't help Pulliam spread his hatred

The story in the Friday, May 6, edition of The Outlook ("Republican governor candidate attacked in Portland") is misleading and serves only to advance the Pulliam campaign narrative.

Stan Pulliam himself wasn't assaulted by anyone in the videos he posted to his website. Your story notes that police were assessing the situation, but made no arrests. Those who reported themselves injured didn't even file charges.

On his own website, he promises to triple the size of the Oregon State Police force, deputize them as U.S. Marshals, authorize them to charge protestors with federal crimes, deploy the Oregon National Guard against citizens, and whisk the accused away from the authority of the Multnomah County Attorney General.

His goal, as your article states, is "to lock antifa up for good." Maybe in a nice internment camp somewhere?

Beyond this, Pulliam wants to wage war against a mindset. If his misuse of police powers against fellow citizens wasn't enough, he also calls for "war" against a way of thinking, which he calls "woke".

Of course, Pulliam can't define "woke". But he's ready to gin up the public's fear and hatred, and profit from it.

Using military force against your political opposition and charging people with "thought crimes"? Seems familiar and alarming.

A better, more accurate headline would have been: "Antifascists confront fascist candidate."

Doug Richardson, Gresham

Vote yes on Gresham urban renewal

I have had the privilege of serving on the Gresham Redevelopment Advisory Committee for nearly 10 years. Over all that time I've waded through dozens of budget ledgers, participated in plenty of proposals and presentations, and have had the thrill of seeing several developments go from conception to completion.

Not everything we had hoped over the years has worked out perfectly with the Urban Renewal funding. The great recession put a damper on total available funds. The pandemic caused some delays in construction and changed the flavor of celebrations of the ribbon cutting events.

But I urge every Gresham resident to please support the extension of urban renewal that is being proposed as a ballot measure for the election due to be turned in May 17.

Let's allow the city to finish what it started by extending the renewal funding so we can fully capitalize on the funding. That way we can make the funding go to support the most vibrant and thriving Rockwood community possible.

Chris Bentley, Gresham

