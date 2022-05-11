AG Cameron announces run for Ky. governor in 2023

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday he is running for governor in 2023.

"I've decided to run for Governor because Kentucky needs a leader who reflects the values of the men, women, and children of all 120 counties," said Cameron. "That's not our current Governor."

"If you attend church or own a small business, you should know your Governor won’t target you and shut you down," said Cameron. "You should expect a Governor who will stand up for life. And if you’re in law enforcement you deserve a Governor who won’t abandon you for political gain. As your Attorney General, I've proven that I will always defend Kentucky's values."

The attorney general joins a crowded GOP field to join the gubernatorial race. He's the third statewide leader to announce his run, following State Auditor Mike Harmon and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

In 2019, Cameron became the first African-American in Kentucky to serve as attorney general. Last year, he led the legal fight against COVID-related restrictions that Gov. Beshear imposed. Cameron won the case in the Kentucky Supreme Court, which cleared the way for new laws to rein in the governor's emergency powers.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has announced he is running for reelection . Last month, Gov. Beshear's campaign says he has raised nearly $2.4 million in the six months since announcing his campaign for re-election. His campaign also says they have $2.2 million cash on hand.