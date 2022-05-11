ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glass Butterfly sign preserved at Gresham History Museum

By Christopher Keizur
 4 days ago

Donated stained-glass artwork remembers popular downtown clothing boutique which closed late last year

An iconic stained-glass panel that used to welcome shoppers into one of downtown Gresham's most popular stores is being preserved and displayed at the local history museum.

The Gresham Historical Society accepting the Glass Butterfly's stained glass panel that was displayed on the outside of the building. The artwork will soon be on display at the museum.

The Glass Butterfly dress shop was established in 1971 by Don and Geri Vanzyl after the couple transformed a decrepit machine shop into one of the most popular shopping destinations in East Multnomah County, with its vintage racks, colorful gowns and eclectic collection.

In 1993 Doug and Phil Chizum purchased the store. Three decades later they decided to close up for the last time, selling the building and closing the Glass Butterfly for good in December 2021.

"This place is iconic," said sales-person Dawn Wallander during its final weeks. "They truly don't have places like this anymore."

It was a team of dedicated Historical Society members and volunteers who helped ensure the sign was safely moved to the museum, 410 N. Main Ave. Carol Nielsen worked with new building owners Tax Minimizer for the donation, and Lon Shiiki took the reins for transporting the piece through downtown.

