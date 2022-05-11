Three people shot in Brookshire

An inmate escaped custody Thursday after he stabbed an officer driving a transport bus and caused the vehicle to crash, KBTX reports. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was aboard a bus headed to Huntsville from Gateville for a medical appointment when he got out of his shackles and stabbed the driver in the hand. The two tussled for a bit until the vehicle crashed, allowing Lopez to flee the scene on foot.

HUNTSVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO