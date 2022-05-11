Three people shot in Brookshire

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s help in identifying the suspect who shot and killed Kenneth Compton. The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. on April 11. According to Houston police, Compton was in a parking lot in the 7500...
HARRIS COUNTY – The search is on to find a suspect who confronted an A/C repairman and shot him to death in southwest Harris County Thursday night. The shooting happened in the 3900 block of Summit Valley Drive. According to deputies, the victim was working at a residence and...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One suspect is in custody and two more are still on the run following a chase with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The chase began around 11 a.m. Thursday near the 7000 block of Fondren. Deputies say the chase started as an attempted traffic stop.
Michael Enlund was lying inside a tent at a homeless encampment beneath the Eastex Freeway May 1 when two men who did not live at the camp assaulted him, according to the Houston Police, who arrested two suspects Monday and Wednesday. Enlund, badly beaten, was taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical...
HOUSTON — Two women were shot during an altercation between neighbors, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened Wednesday around 9 p.m. in the 5800 block of Thursh Drive in southeast Houston. Police say the incident started as a dispute between neighbors regarding kids playing on a...
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three suspects after a man was shot during robbery in southwest houston Wednesday night. A female heard the gunshot around 11:40 p.m. as she was driving by in the 6300 block of Willers Way. The woman stopped and helped the man and called 911.
HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a teen shot in north Houston last Monday night. Police said the shooting happened outside the Jensen Gas and Food located at 7626 Jensen Drive about 11:15 p.m.. Local police said the victim, 14, was transported to an area hospital in...
HOUSTON — An AC repairman is dead after he was shot while servicing a home in west Harris County Thursday night, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened in the 3900 block of Summit Valley Drive. Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting at around 8:20 p.m. He said a...
An inmate escaped custody Thursday after he stabbed an officer driving a transport bus and caused the vehicle to crash, KBTX reports. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was aboard a bus headed to Huntsville from Gateville for a medical appointment when he got out of his shackles and stabbed the driver in the hand. The two tussled for a bit until the vehicle crashed, allowing Lopez to flee the scene on foot.
Houston area media outlets are reporting that a suspect has been captured after robbing the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Tribe’s Naskila Gaming Casino between Woodville and Livingston. The crime reportedly occurred shortly before 6:00 Friday morning at the facility, located at the Indian Reservation off of Highway 190. Following the robbery,...
The Brazos County sheriff’s office has announced the death of a jail inmate. According to a news release, a 44 year old man from Hearne was arrested by College Station police Thursday night and arrived at the jail Friday just after 1 a.m. Just before 8 a.m., jail staff...
