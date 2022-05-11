ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Injury Notes: Grizzlies, Embiid, Middleton, Crowder, Lowry, Bullock, Simmons

By Shyam Ramachandran
 4 days ago

Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee and is considered doubtful to return for the remainder of the playoffs, the team announced.

Morant suffered the knee injury during the second half of a blowout Game 3 loss to Golden State. Expect Tyus Jones to take the all-star’s place in the starting lineup for the remainder of a series where the Grizzlies face a 3-1 deficit against the Warriors.

  • Joel Embiid , who has been dealing with an orbital fracture, played in Game 4 and Game 5 to tie their series against Miami 2-2, prior to Tuesday night’s blowout loss in which Embiid took a hit to the face during the second quarter. The MVP candidate was able to stay in the game after the ensuing timeout, so expect Philadelphia to have Embiid out on the floor for Game 6 as the team faces elimination.
  • Khris Middleton , who is dealing with a left MCL sprain, continues to make progress in his recovery but remains sidelined indefinitely, the Bucks announced last Thursday . Before the Bucks forward returns though, he will have to “first show that he can run full weight-bearing in a straight line with no pain, issues or setbacks” prior to making a return, per Landon Buford .
  • Kyle Lowry , who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, has been in and out of the lineup for the top-seeded Heat. He most recently was ruled out for Game 5 against the 76ers, but Miami eased their way to a blowout victory to take a 3-2 series lead. His status for Thursday’s Game 6 remains unknown, but Miami could stay cautious with him.The veteran point guard suffered the hamstring injury in Game 3 of the opening round vs. the Hawks and has missed four consecutive games. If he is unable to play, Gabe Vincent should see a formidable amount of playing time in Lowry’s absence once again.
  • Suns’ Jae Crowder left Tuesday’s Game 5 vs. Mavericks early with a left shoulder injury and didn’t return, despite a blowout win to take a 3-2 series lead. Phoenix should remain cautious with Crowder and has the depth to close out the series in Dallas if the veteran forward can’t play.
  • Mavericks’ Reggie Bullock suffered an apparent left knee injury in Tuesday’s Game 5 loss and despite being listed as available, the veteran wasn’t able to return to the game. Fortunately, the injury isn’t expected to be serious, so there’s optimism that Bullock can play at home in Game 6 as Dallas faces elimination.
  • GM Sean Marks indicated that Ben Simmons “feels great” following the former All-Star’s back surgery when speaking with reporters. Simmons was traded to the Nets at the deadline but hasn’t yet played for the club.

FortyEightMinutes

FortyEightMinutes

