Engineering Services Agreement Authorized For Kenai Roadway Capital Improvement Projects
radiokenai.com
2 days ago
The Kenai City Council adopted a resolution that would authorize an agreement for professional engineering services for the Roadway Capital Improvements Projects. A Request for Proposals was released on March 31, 2022, with the proposals due in April to provide bid ready construction documents on several improvements. City Manager...
A series of work sessions were held earlier this month regarding the Kenai Waterfront Redevelopment Assessment and Feasibility Study. The City of Kenai is considering redevelopment strategies for the Kenai Waterfront Area to maximize the potential of the area to support a thriving business, residential, recreational, and cultural community. The...
Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce signed a declaration of disaster for the Lowell Point community that has been affected by the Lowell Point Road landslide which occurred on Saturday, May 7, at 7:40 p.m. The Borough’s declaration follows the City of Seward’s Disaster Declaration earlier in the week. Additionally,...
The Kenai Peninsula Borough is collecting household hazardous waste on Saturday May 14th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Central Peninsula Landfill in Soldotna. This event is offered to minimize harmful toxins entering into the landfill and is a free service to households; businesses will be charged a fee. Also, households with 55 gallons or more total must pre-register.
Appalachian Power is planning to relocate its lake debris management operations to Camp Kilowatt on the shore of Smith Mountain Lake. "The lake debris management team receives reports of debris in the lake through our website, so they need office space to log into their computers," Neil Holthouser, with Appalachian Power, said at a Tuesday evening Franklin County Planning Commission meeting. "...We use a boat in order to scout the lake for debris and then we're calling that back in to the barge and saying, 'Meet us at this location so we can get this debris out.'"
While crews from Metco Alaska continue to remove landslide debris, the City of Seward is also engaging the services of Advanced Blasting Services to scale the landslide and dislodge loose rocks from above in the Lowell Point Road landslide. The city will carefully coordinate the activities of Metco Alaska and...
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Matanuska-Susitna Borough commuters noticed a change of scenery recently in the Palmer Hay Flats area after the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities installed high-tension cable barriers in the median between the north and southbound lanes. The four-lane stretch of road was nominated for a Highway...
UPDATE 9:00 a.m. 05/12: Flaggers and single lane closures are in place on the Sterling Highway at mile post 57 located one mile east of Skilak Lake Road as crews remove debris off the highway. The Sterling Highway at milepost 57 has reopened to single lane traffic with pilot car operations. Fuller Creek, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation, jumped its banks and crews are working on rechanneling the flow. The creek that let loose sent a huge amount of water and debris flowing downhill to a culvert where it goes under the highway. The water is being rerouted back home. Expect traffic delays through the morning commute.
The Alaska House of Representatives unanimously voted to approve a measure that contains a provision put forward by Soldotna Rep. Ron Gillham and Rep. David Nelson (Anchorage) to name the bridge slated for construction over the Juneau Creek Canyon as part of the Cooper Landing Bypass the Congressman Don Young Bridge.
At a recent meeting, Kodiak Island Borough Assembly members discussed rolling back the emergency orders that were passed in the early stages of the pandemic – like the formation of Kodiak’s Emergency Services Council. That should have included a sunset provision, according to Assembly member Scott Arndt. “And...
The Anchorage Assembly on Friday voted to override all of Mayor Dave Bronson’s recent vetoes of budget revisions. That means added back into this year’s budget is funding for building inspectors, operating the city’s mobile crisis team 24/7 and school resource officers. The Assembly also put funds back into a study on staffing at the Anchorage Fire Department and money to recruit a more diverse police force.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — ConocoPhillips Alaska is attributing the release of natural gas at one of its North Slope drill sites earlier this year to a broken barrier during construction of a waste disposal well, when pressure limits were exceeded during freeze protection operations. The company describes the incident...
Thursday, May 19, 2022, 6 to 8 p.m. Join Zoom Meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7869648373 Exit Site. Join by Phone: 1 (253) 215-8782, Meeting ID: 786 964 8373. Please join the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities project team at a virtual public meeting to discuss the Richardson Highway MP 266-341 passing lanes project. This project will add passing lanes on the Richardson Highway between Delta Junction and North Pole. The meeting will take place via Zoom, and the project team will be available to listen to specific concerns and answer questions online. The team is currently preparing a Design Study Report, as well as 35% design plans to determine which passing lanes are moving forward. Summer field work is planned to include additional survey, drainage/culvert evaluations, and an update of the noise analysis—all to support the design. Construction is slated to begin as early as 2023.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Food Bank of Alaska moved into a new building at 2192 Viking Drive at the end of last summer but the nonprofit is just now showing the facility off to the public. CEO Jim Baldwin described the difference in the new space as “night and...
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - Amelia Wilson, a member of the Hoonah City Council, was removed from her vice mayoral position on Tuesday, May 10. According to Hoonah City Attorney Jim Sheehan, Wilson was removed from the largely ceremonial position during the open session portion of Tuesday's meeting. Wilson has served...
Medical experts say two million neurons are damaged or affected for each minute that a stroke occurs. Inside The Gates: Service members come together to eliminate risk of drunk driving. Updated: May. 12, 2022 at 11:50 AM AKDT. Inside The Gates: Service members come together to eliminate risk of drunk...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Staff members at Alaska Regional Hospital said that it has been a tough two years throughout the pandemic, dealing with changing COVID-19 protocols and different variants of the virus. But each day, the Alaska Regional Hospital showed up ready to take on the day. “Over the...
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reports 177 new positive cases in Juneau over the past week, or approximately 25 cases per day. This represents a 48% weekly increase and is the highest case count Juneau has seen since the end of...
The Alaska State Senate passed their version of the House Bill 281, which makes appropriations for the operating and loan program expenses of state government and for various programs, including capital funds and amending appropriations. It passed on a 15-5 vote and now heads to the House of Representatives for a concurrence vote.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Across the nation, law enforcement officers will gather to honor those who gave their lives in service to their communities. Annual Peace Officer Memorial Day ceremonies will take place across Alaska from Interior to Southcentral to Southeast on Friday, May 13. Residents are invited to join local law enforcement officers as they gather to honor and pay respects to the peace officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the Last Frontier.
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - This week is Alaska Police Memorial Week, a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by the men and women who dedicate themselves to public safety. In Alaska, we have lost 68 officers in the line of duty. On Friday, May 13, the Alaska State Troopers will hold a Police Memorial Day Ceremony to honor these fallen officers.
