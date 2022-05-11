Engineering Services Agreement Authorized For Kenai Roadway Capital Improvement Projects

Thursday, May 19, 2022, 6 to 8 p.m. Join Zoom Meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7869648373 Exit Site. Join by Phone: 1 (253) 215-8782, Meeting ID: 786 964 8373. Please join the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities project team at a virtual public meeting to discuss the Richardson Highway MP 266-341 passing lanes project. This project will add passing lanes on the Richardson Highway between Delta Junction and North Pole. The meeting will take place via Zoom, and the project team will be available to listen to specific concerns and answer questions online. The team is currently preparing a Design Study Report, as well as 35% design plans to determine which passing lanes are moving forward. Summer field work is planned to include additional survey, drainage/culvert evaluations, and an update of the noise analysis—all to support the design. Construction is slated to begin as early as 2023.

4 DAYS AGO