An Austin man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 11:05, Patrol Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Highway 36 North on a 4-door passenger car, due to a moving violation. During the traffic stop, the driver admitted to possessing narcotics in the vehicle. The suspect Bientot Muhrie, 23 of Austin, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO