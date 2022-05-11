Nets GM on Kyrie: ‘He Has Some Decisions To Make’
Nets GM Sean Marks spoke with the media today and touched on Kyrie Irving ‘s pending free agency.
“He has some decisions to make on his own,” the exec said. “We’re looking for guys that want to be something bigger than themselves, play team basketball, and be available. That goes for Kyrie and everybody here.”
There were rumors that the Lakers had interest in Kyrie prior to the trade deadline.
