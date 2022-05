COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Albany County have dropped slightly this week, but the average number of daily positive cases has risen again. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, in his latest COVID-19 update Friday, reported that a net decrease of five hospitalizations since Tuesday brought the county's total to 46 residents in hospitals, with two in intensive care. However, there have been 776 new cases reported since Tuesday, with 242 in the last day alone. That brings the county's seven-day average of new daily positive cases to 219.2.

