ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernal, UT

Uintah Basin Visual Arts Looking for Artists

basinnow.com
 2 days ago

Are you an artist looking for a chance to display your work? The Uintah Basin Visual Arts organization is looking for artists to display their work and has...

basinnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
basinnow.com

Volunteers Always Needed And Welcome At Uintah County Library

The Uintah County Library offers many opportunities for individuals to get involved in the community so if you are looking for ways to serve, consider doing something for or with the library. Uintah County Library representatives recently presented at the Vernal Chamber luncheon and it was emphasized that the library is always in need of volunteers. Consider your personal experience, background, skills and how you could share those skills. Donations of merchandise or materials to use in the different programs are also appreciated. If you have items you no longer need, check with the library to see if it is something they could use. Maybe you have an idea and skills to build a new or different program. You can contact the library about their services and programs at 435-789-0091.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Local restaurant group set for massive expansion

Not to say I told you so, but this month saw local K-Food superstars Cupbop begin their inevitable national expansion. The chain which has been busting out of the seems in Utah, secured a cool million bucks from Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban, and with it, the presumable funding and big-name connections to really begin coast to coast franchising. Cuban walked away with 5% equity in the business.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Construction begins on project to reimagine 'very important' Salt Lake street

SALT LAKE CITY — It may seem odd for Salt Lake City transportation experts to gravitate to 200 South as they look to redesign major corridors. It doesn't have the same name recognition as Main Street, State Street or South Temple but it is the heaviest-trafficked city road in terms of public transportation. And given the rising number of housing projects along it, including what will soon be the tallest building in Utah, 200 South is quickly turning as residential as it is urban.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
basinnow.com

Piner Wins Best Director

The talented youth of Uintah High Theatre enjoyed every minute performing over the weekend at the Utah High School Theatre Awards at the Eccles Theatre in Salt Lake City. For this school year’s productions of ‘The Addams Family’ and ‘Mamma Mia!’, they had nominations in the Top Ten Best in the State for 12 out of the 14 standard categories. The competition was fierce and they came home with one win this year. Chris Piner received the award for Best Director. Congratulations to Mr. Piner and all the dedicated students on an amazing year of theatre!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Entertainment
Vernal, UT
Government
City
Uintah, UT
City
Vernal, UT
gastronomicslc.com

A tasty trio of new restaurants for your weekend

As the weekend approaches and all the attendant promise of decadent abandon (ok yes, stuffing your face) allow me to steal five minutes of your time and point you in the appropriate direction. The following then, a trifecta of newer restaurants I’ve enjoyed over the last few weeks myself; and each one worthy of your carefully spent calories.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
basinnow.com

TriCounty Health Offering Class On Food Permits For Summer Events

The approach of summer means Farmer’s Markets, fairs, and community events and TriCounty Health Department is offering a virtual class to prepare consumers and vendors alike. This month’s virtual class will explore what the public needs to look for and what permits are needed for those interested in being vendors at community events. The class will educate on how permits should be posted, including for food trucks, temporary permits, cottage foods permits, and baked goods signage. It will also provide information on a new rule called the Home Consumption Act, which does not require a permit but does limit what can be served. Get registered for the May 19th class by visiting www.tricountyhealth.com and clicking ‘Online Classes’ under the Quick Links.
HEALTH
basinnow.com

Don’t Miss The Total Eclipse Of The Moon On Sunday

On the evening of Sunday, May 15th, Utahns will be the recipients of a total eclipse of the moon and Patrick Wiggins, the NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador to Utah, wants everyone to have a chance to experience it. “While the best viewing will be from locations with a very low southeastern horizon and away from the glare of urban light pollution, most everyone in Utah will be able to see at least parts of the eclipse,” shares Wiggins. The timetable for the event is: 8:27pm the partial eclipse starts with the moon below the horizon; 9:29pm the total eclipse starts with the moon on or slightly below the horizon; 10:11pm the maximum eclipse is underway with the moon low in the southeast sky; 10:53pm the total eclipse ends, partial eclipse begins, and at 11:55pm the partial eclipse ends. It should be noted that since this eclipse will happen so close to sunset and with the moon so low in the sky, observers, especially in light polluted areas, may not see the colors usually associated with total lunar eclipses. Unlike eclipses of the sun that require special viewing equipment, eclipses of the moon are safe to observe with no special equipment and require nothing more than clear skies and a desire to look. Enjoy!
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#The Hub#Www#Ispy#Ubva#May14th
Daily Herald

Parts of Sunday lunar eclipse viewable in Utah

According to NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador to Utah Patrick Wiggins, the evening of Sunday, May 15, Utahans will be treated to a total eclipse of the moon. While the best viewing will be from locations with a very low southeastern horizon and away from the glare of urban light pollution most everyone in Utah will be able to see at least parts of the eclipse.
UTAH STATE
basinnow.com

Uintah Basin Association of Government On Replacement Home Program

The Uintah Basin Association of Governments wants to remind the public of the Replacement Home Program USDA/OLene Walker Loan Funds. The Replacement Home Program is designed to rebuild homes that may be beyond the point of repair for low-income homeowners throughout Uintah, Duchesne and Daggett Counties. To qualify, you need to own your home and land and your home needs repairs that may cost more than 50% of the home's values or live in a mobile home older than 1978. Finally, applicants need to be willing to apply for a low-income mortgage. If you need accommodations, including auxiliary aids and services, due to disabilities, please make any requests three days prior to your appointment. Uintah Basin Association of Governments is available at 435-722-4518 Monday through Thursdays 7am to 6pm.
UINTAH, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
basinnow.com

BINGO Night To Benefit Trevor Harbison’s Cancer Treatment

An opportunity is here to help a truly good person who’s been dealt a terrible blow. In June of 2021, Trevor Harbison of Vernal started dealing with unexplained health issues. After many months of constant pain, stomach issues, and extreme weight loss, Trevor was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. Trevor has been unable to work since the beginning of the year and is currently undergoing aggressive chemotherapy and will need surgery. He is a husband and father and those that know him agree he is one of the most gentle, kind people you will meet. A BINGO night has been organized to help with the ever growing expenses and is being held at the Uintah County Western Park on Saturday, May 21st. Dinner will be served at 6:00pm and then doors open for BINGO at 6:30 with BINGO starting at 7:00. The cost is $20 for dinner and BINGO and $10 for just the BINGO card and dobber. There’s a silent auction for items that include fire pits, a picture package, gift baskets, and gun and scope, to name a few. For tickets or to make a donation to help Trevor, contact Brandon Parker at 435-219-8318. Dinner tickets are on sale until May 13th.
VERNAL, UT
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Utah

Utah is a state with a diverse range of attractions, from the bustling metropolis of Salt Lake City to the tranquil beauty of its National Parks. As a result, it is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. Utah's five National Parks - Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Arches, and Canyonlands - are all renowned for their unique geological features.
UTAH STATE
basinnow.com

CIB Grants and Loans Approved For Uintah Basin Projects

According to a press release from the Department of Workforce Services, the Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved several loans and grants for the Uintah Basin on April 29th at the CIB meeting. Vernal City received $4.9 million dollars (a $2,992,000 grant and a $2,000,000 low-interest loan) for downtown street and utility improvements. Ballard City received funding approval for a $1,514,000 grant and a $1,514,000 low-interest loan to make street improvements. Daggett County Municipal Building Authority received funding approval for a $4,411,000 grant and $779,000 low-interest loan for water system improvements. Uintah Fire Suppression Special Service District received funding approval for a $2,973,000 grant and $500,000 low-interest loan for the construction of a new fire station and community center. Uintah Transportation Special Service District received funding approval for a $3,532,000 grant for road improvements. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities.
UINTAH, UT
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Salt Lake City, Utah

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Red Iguana is a Mexican restaurant that serves different types of cuisine, including traditional Mexican fare, Tex-Mex, and dishes from Oaxaca. It includes a vegetarian and gluten-free menu and also features live entertainment on Friday nights. The restaurant's signature item is the moles, which include the Mole Negro, Mole Rojo, Mole Verde, and Chichilo Mole. Their signature drinks are spicy margaritas. The atmosphere is upscale and casual.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kuer.org

4 Utah water projects awarded $70M to fix aging system issues

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced this week that an additional $240 million in funding will go to aging water infrastructure in the West, including four projects in Utah. “As western communities face growing challenges accessing water in the wake of record drought, these investments in our aging water...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy