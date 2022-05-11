Uintah Basin Visual Arts Looking for Artists

According to a press release from the Department of Workforce Services, the Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved several loans and grants for the Uintah Basin on April 29th at the CIB meeting. Vernal City received $4.9 million dollars (a $2,992,000 grant and a $2,000,000 low-interest loan) for downtown street and utility improvements. Ballard City received funding approval for a $1,514,000 grant and a $1,514,000 low-interest loan to make street improvements. Daggett County Municipal Building Authority received funding approval for a $4,411,000 grant and $779,000 low-interest loan for water system improvements. Uintah Fire Suppression Special Service District received funding approval for a $2,973,000 grant and $500,000 low-interest loan for the construction of a new fire station and community center. Uintah Transportation Special Service District received funding approval for a $3,532,000 grant for road improvements. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities.
