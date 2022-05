The House of Representatives passed a $40bn aid package for Ukraine late Tuesday evening, teeing up a Senate vote later this week despite objections from House Republicans.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met President Joe Biden about her and Democratic leaders’ recent visit to Ukraine and meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before the vote. The House passed the legislation with 219 Democrats voting in favor of the legislation and 149 Republicans voting in favor of it. Only two Democrats did not vote for the legislation at all but 57 Republicans voted against the legislation.At the same time, the passage comes without...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO