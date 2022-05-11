ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uintah, UT

CIB Grants and Loans Approved For Uintah Basin Projects

basinnow.com
 2 days ago

According to a press release from the Department of Workforce Services, the Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved several loans and grants for the Uintah Basin on April 29th at the...

basinnow.com

KPCW

Summit County receives new proposal for Tech Center

It’s been about five months since developer Dakota Pacific Real Estate heard overwhelming public opposition to its proposal for a new neighborhood at Kimball Junction. Shortly after, the developers requested to pause the application so they could come back with something more in line with what the community wants.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kuer.org

4 Utah water projects awarded $70M to fix aging system issues

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced this week that an additional $240 million in funding will go to aging water infrastructure in the West, including four projects in Utah. “As western communities face growing challenges accessing water in the wake of record drought, these investments in our aging water...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Washington Co. cities pass water saving ordinances

IVINS, Utah (ABC4) – Cities in Washington County are working to decrease water usage by implementing new ordinances as Utah continues to see record drought conditions. Washington City has several lots filled with grass, but officials say they’re working to change that. A new ordinance was just passed last night. “It limits the amount of […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
basinnow.com

Uintah Basin Association of Government On Replacement Home Program

The Uintah Basin Association of Governments wants to remind the public of the Replacement Home Program USDA/OLene Walker Loan Funds. The Replacement Home Program is designed to rebuild homes that may be beyond the point of repair for low-income homeowners throughout Uintah, Duchesne and Daggett Counties. To qualify, you need to own your home and land and your home needs repairs that may cost more than 50% of the home's values or live in a mobile home older than 1978. Finally, applicants need to be willing to apply for a low-income mortgage. If you need accommodations, including auxiliary aids and services, due to disabilities, please make any requests three days prior to your appointment. Uintah Basin Association of Governments is available at 435-722-4518 Monday through Thursdays 7am to 6pm.
UINTAH, UT
ksl.com

Construction begins on project to reimagine 'very important' Salt Lake street

SALT LAKE CITY — It may seem odd for Salt Lake City transportation experts to gravitate to 200 South as they look to redesign major corridors. It doesn't have the same name recognition as Main Street, State Street or South Temple but it is the heaviest-trafficked city road in terms of public transportation. And given the rising number of housing projects along it, including what will soon be the tallest building in Utah, 200 South is quickly turning as residential as it is urban.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

This Utah city has the highest rental rates in the nation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Buyers looking to purchase a home in Utah know the real estate market has been rising steadily over the past few years. But that continued surge in real estate costs has also affected renters in many cities across the nation. In a study by Stessa, researchers took a closer look […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Bulls test positive for STD in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah State Veterinarian’s Office has confirmed two positive cases of trichomoniasis (trich) found in bulls from two beef cattle herds in Summit County. The affected herds were part of a grazing association in Weber Canyon during the summer of 2021.  “To have multiple cases of Trich in our state […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
custercountychronicle.com

Former FLDS compound property listed for sale

The former Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) compound is once again for sale, only this time it’s not being sold at auction—it’s being sold on the market for an asking price of $6.9 million. Faith Lewis of Lewis Realty in Custer, along with...
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
basinnow.com

Volunteers Always Needed And Welcome At Uintah County Library

The Uintah County Library offers many opportunities for individuals to get involved in the community so if you are looking for ways to serve, consider doing something for or with the library. Uintah County Library representatives recently presented at the Vernal Chamber luncheon and it was emphasized that the library is always in need of volunteers. Consider your personal experience, background, skills and how you could share those skills. Donations of merchandise or materials to use in the different programs are also appreciated. If you have items you no longer need, check with the library to see if it is something they could use. Maybe you have an idea and skills to build a new or different program. You can contact the library about their services and programs at 435-789-0091.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Kennecott copper mining company to produce rare mineral

A Utah copper mining company Kennecott will begin manufacturing a rare mineral used in solar panels that used to be discarded along with the other mine tailings. Rio Tinto officials and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox unveiled the plan Wednesday at the Kennecott refinery west of Salt Lake City where the tellurium will be produced.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Davis School District approves teacher compensation package

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Davis School District Board of Education approved a teacher compensation package Tuesday night, which includes a 5% base salary increase. According to a press release from Davis School District, the package also includes a one-time, two-installment payment, which totals 2% of the employee’s salary. And a one-time payment reflecting 32 additional hours of prep time.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

