CIB Grants and Loans Approved For Uintah Basin Projects

The Uintah Basin Association of Governments wants to remind the public of the Replacement Home Program USDA/OLene Walker Loan Funds. The Replacement Home Program is designed to rebuild homes that may be beyond the point of repair for low-income homeowners throughout Uintah, Duchesne and Daggett Counties. To qualify, you need to own your home and land and your home needs repairs that may cost more than 50% of the home's values or live in a mobile home older than 1978. Finally, applicants need to be willing to apply for a low-income mortgage. If you need accommodations, including auxiliary aids and services, due to disabilities, please make any requests three days prior to your appointment. Uintah Basin Association of Governments is available at 435-722-4518 Monday through Thursdays 7am to 6pm.
