Utah State

Utah Leaders Plead for People to Be Cautious This Wildfire Season

 2 days ago

Utahns have done a great job in taking steps to prevent human caused wildfires because of the drought. In fact, human-caused wildfires over the last year have dropped 51 percent but that...

Don’t Miss The Total Eclipse Of The Moon On Sunday

On the evening of Sunday, May 15th, Utahns will be the recipients of a total eclipse of the moon and Patrick Wiggins, the NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador to Utah, wants everyone to have a chance to experience it. “While the best viewing will be from locations with a very low southeastern horizon and away from the glare of urban light pollution, most everyone in Utah will be able to see at least parts of the eclipse,” shares Wiggins. The timetable for the event is: 8:27pm the partial eclipse starts with the moon below the horizon; 9:29pm the total eclipse starts with the moon on or slightly below the horizon; 10:11pm the maximum eclipse is underway with the moon low in the southeast sky; 10:53pm the total eclipse ends, partial eclipse begins, and at 11:55pm the partial eclipse ends. It should be noted that since this eclipse will happen so close to sunset and with the moon so low in the sky, observers, especially in light polluted areas, may not see the colors usually associated with total lunar eclipses. Unlike eclipses of the sun that require special viewing equipment, eclipses of the moon are safe to observe with no special equipment and require nothing more than clear skies and a desire to look. Enjoy!
ASTRONOMY
Uintah Basin Association of Government On Replacement Home Program

The Uintah Basin Association of Governments wants to remind the public of the Replacement Home Program USDA/OLene Walker Loan Funds. The Replacement Home Program is designed to rebuild homes that may be beyond the point of repair for low-income homeowners throughout Uintah, Duchesne and Daggett Counties. To qualify, you need to own your home and land and your home needs repairs that may cost more than 50% of the home's values or live in a mobile home older than 1978. Finally, applicants need to be willing to apply for a low-income mortgage. If you need accommodations, including auxiliary aids and services, due to disabilities, please make any requests three days prior to your appointment. Uintah Basin Association of Governments is available at 435-722-4518 Monday through Thursdays 7am to 6pm.
UINTAH, UT
CIB Grants and Loans Approved For Uintah Basin Projects

According to a press release from the Department of Workforce Services, the Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved several loans and grants for the Uintah Basin on April 29th at the CIB meeting. Vernal City received $4.9 million dollars (a $2,992,000 grant and a $2,000,000 low-interest loan) for downtown street and utility improvements. Ballard City received funding approval for a $1,514,000 grant and a $1,514,000 low-interest loan to make street improvements. Daggett County Municipal Building Authority received funding approval for a $4,411,000 grant and $779,000 low-interest loan for water system improvements. Uintah Fire Suppression Special Service District received funding approval for a $2,973,000 grant and $500,000 low-interest loan for the construction of a new fire station and community center. Uintah Transportation Special Service District received funding approval for a $3,532,000 grant for road improvements. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities.
UINTAH, UT
Volunteers Always Needed And Welcome At Uintah County Library

The Uintah County Library offers many opportunities for individuals to get involved in the community so if you are looking for ways to serve, consider doing something for or with the library. Uintah County Library representatives recently presented at the Vernal Chamber luncheon and it was emphasized that the library is always in need of volunteers. Consider your personal experience, background, skills and how you could share those skills. Donations of merchandise or materials to use in the different programs are also appreciated. If you have items you no longer need, check with the library to see if it is something they could use. Maybe you have an idea and skills to build a new or different program. You can contact the library about their services and programs at 435-789-0091.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
Utah State
Rep. Moore Announces Legislation To Strengthen Supply Chain Security

Representative Blake Moore announced legislation last week that is hoped to strengthen supply chain security. “I have been encouraged by Congress’s consistent efforts to strengthen our microchips industrial base, as they are increasingly critical to our everyday technology,” said Rep. Blake Moore. “However, they are only part of an extensive microelectronics infrastructure. As we work to reshore our manufacturing, strengthen our supply chains, and prioritize national security, we are confronted by the immediate need to rebuild and bolster our entire microelectronics ecosystem. The Supporting American Printed Circuit Boards Act will help usher in a new era of American manufacturing,” explains Moore. “This bill will not only maintain the integrity of military and national security commercial materials, but it will also fuel the resurgence of American manufacturing through incentivizing the purchase and production of domestically-sourced printed circuit boards.” This bipartisan effort aims to keep supply chains and electronic systems secure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TriCounty Health Offering Class On Food Permits For Summer Events

The approach of summer means Farmer’s Markets, fairs, and community events and TriCounty Health Department is offering a virtual class to prepare consumers and vendors alike. This month’s virtual class will explore what the public needs to look for and what permits are needed for those interested in being vendors at community events. The class will educate on how permits should be posted, including for food trucks, temporary permits, cottage foods permits, and baked goods signage. It will also provide information on a new rule called the Home Consumption Act, which does not require a permit but does limit what can be served. Get registered for the May 19th class by visiting www.tricountyhealth.com and clicking ‘Online Classes’ under the Quick Links.
HEALTH
Uintah Basin Visual Arts Looking for Artists

Are you an artist looking for a chance to display your work? The Uintah Basin Visual Arts organization is looking for artists to display their work and has partnered with Vernal City to do a summer exhibit at the Innovation Hub. The Innovation Hub will be sponsoring the Dinosaurland Passport to Summer 2022 and the passport activity includes an ISpy Treasure Hunt with the art exhibit. A minimum of 2,000 families participate in this summer event so this is a huge opportunity for artists to get exposure in the community. Artists need to be a current UBVA member and it will be a $5 fee per art piece to exhibit. Artwork can be dropped off on Saturday, May14th from 12pm to 3pm at the Hub. Visit www.ubva.org to learn more about Uintah Basin Visual Arts.
VERNAL, UT
BINGO Night To Benefit Trevor Harbison’s Cancer Treatment

An opportunity is here to help a truly good person who’s been dealt a terrible blow. In June of 2021, Trevor Harbison of Vernal started dealing with unexplained health issues. After many months of constant pain, stomach issues, and extreme weight loss, Trevor was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. Trevor has been unable to work since the beginning of the year and is currently undergoing aggressive chemotherapy and will need surgery. He is a husband and father and those that know him agree he is one of the most gentle, kind people you will meet. A BINGO night has been organized to help with the ever growing expenses and is being held at the Uintah County Western Park on Saturday, May 21st. Dinner will be served at 6:00pm and then doors open for BINGO at 6:30 with BINGO starting at 7:00. The cost is $20 for dinner and BINGO and $10 for just the BINGO card and dobber. There’s a silent auction for items that include fire pits, a picture package, gift baskets, and gun and scope, to name a few. For tickets or to make a donation to help Trevor, contact Brandon Parker at 435-219-8318. Dinner tickets are on sale until May 13th.
VERNAL, UT

