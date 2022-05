COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting that left four people injured last Tuesday. On May 3, the sheriff’s office, along with the assistance of the Arkansas City Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kay County Sheriff’s Office, Otoe Missouri Tribal Police and the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation investigated the report of four people who were discovered with gunshot wounds at the 7 Clans Casino, north of Newkirk, Ok.

COWLEY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO