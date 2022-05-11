ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police search for 3 suspects in carjacking incident

 2 days ago
Detroit police are asking for the community’s help to locate three suspects wanted in connection to a carjacking.

Police say on May 9 between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., a 20-year-old man picked up the female suspect in his black 2013 Chevy Malibu and drove to the 23700 block of Clarita. It was there, police say, that the female suspect left the vehicle to use the restroom and two armed men approached, robbed the victim and demanded his car. Police say the female suspect then got into the vehicle with the two male suspects and left the scene.

Police say the female suspect is described as 5’6” with long black hair that went down to her calf. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black bubble coat. The male suspects are described as 18 years of age, about 5’8” and wearing black clothing and black masks.

Police say the victim was not injured in the carjacking.

If anyone has any information regarding this crime, they are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

