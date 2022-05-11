Uintah Basin Association of Government On Replacement Home Program

The Uintah County Library offers many opportunities for individuals to get involved in the community so if you are looking for ways to serve, consider doing something for or with the library. Uintah County Library representatives recently presented at the Vernal Chamber luncheon and it was emphasized that the library is always in need of volunteers. Consider your personal experience, background, skills and how you could share those skills. Donations of merchandise or materials to use in the different programs are also appreciated. If you have items you no longer need, check with the library to see if it is something they could use. Maybe you have an idea and skills to build a new or different program. You can contact the library about their services and programs at 435-789-0091.

UINTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO