Uintah Basin Association of Government On Replacement Home Program

The approach of summer means Farmer’s Markets, fairs, and community events and TriCounty Health Department is offering a virtual class to prepare consumers and vendors alike. This month’s virtual class will explore what the public needs to look for and what permits are needed for those interested in being vendors at community events. The class will educate on how permits should be posted, including for food trucks, temporary permits, cottage foods permits, and baked goods signage. It will also provide information on a new rule called the Home Consumption Act, which does not require a permit but does limit what can be served. Get registered for the May 19th class by visiting www.tricountyhealth.com and clicking ‘Online Classes’ under the Quick Links.
