ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IA

Teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher to be tried as adult

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has denied the request to transfer the case of a teen accused of killing a Fairfield teacher to juvenile court. Jeremy Goodale, 17, and another teen, Willard Miller, are accused of killing Fairfield High School Spanish Teacher Nohema Graber....

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 4

Related
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City mom sentenced to prison for throwing son

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for throwing her 16-month-old son, causing a skull fracture. Avigahi Cheron Hernandez, 21, is to turn herself in on Wednesday to begin serving her prison sentence. She pleaded guilty on April 21 in Woodbury County District Court to one count of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony. As part of a plea agreement, the charge was amended from child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KIMT

Iowa man who pleaded guilty to killing pregnant girlfriend sentenced 50 years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids man charged with killing his pregnant girlfriend in 2020 was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday for Second-Degree Murder. Johnnie Osborne IV, 28, had pleaded guilty in March to Second-Degree Murder, Termination of a Human Pregnancy and Attempted Murder for the May 1, 2020 killing of his girlfriend Asia Grice.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa gentleman's club investigated for possible use of underage female performers

CARROLL, Iowa — Several Iowa law enforcement agencies are collaborating on an investigation of a gentleman's club, the Fort Dodge Police Department reported. A search warrant was executed Thursday night at Ossy's Show Club, located at 1215 Plaza Drive in Carroll. Detectives are investigating allegations of possible underage female...
CARROLL, IA
KCRG.com

Woman hurt in shooting in Waterloo

A Cedar Rapids man who admitted to shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend will be sentenced on Friday. Morel mushroom hunting season is now underway. The survey shows the U.S. could face a shortage of up to 450,000 nurses by 2025. Dust storm moves through Sioux Falls. Updated: 4 hours...
WATERLOO, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Fairfield, IA
kciiradio.com

Judge Rules Fairfield Murder Suspect to Remain in Adult Court

A request to move proceedings to juvenile court has been denied for one of the teenagers charged with the murder of Fairfield High School teacher Nohema Graber. Almost two weeks since the hearing for 17-year-old Jeremy Everett Goodale, Judge Shawn Showers filed a written ruling Wednesday denying the motion. The ruling notes that the Court finds there is probable cause that Goodale committed the offense of which he is charged with first-degree murder, a class A felony, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a class C felony. Showers also mentioned testimony from 8th Judicial District Juvenile Probation Officer Karen Dennler in which she stated the process of a juvenile court disposition and placement into one of the state’s facilities can take several months. She also stated that all facilities, except for the Iowa State Training School for Boys, would only be able to hold Goodale until his 18th birthday, regardless of his treatment status. If placed at the training school, he could reside there for up to 18 months after the dispositional order or until he received his high school diploma or equivalency.
FAIRFIELD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Prison#Police#Violent Crime#Fairfield High School#Spanish#State
iheart.com

Des Moines Police: Man Arrested and Accused of Drugging, Assaulting Teen

(Des Moines, Iowa) -- Des Moines Police say a man is in custody, accused of assaulting a 15 year-old girl and injecting her with drugs. 59 year-old Mark Worthington is facing multiple charges after police say he injected the victim with methamphetamine, claiming it was medicine, and abused her at his Des Moines apartment on several occasions. Worthington is now barred from contacting the victim.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Officials release additional details in Galena home deaths case

GALENA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has released additional details in the report of two people who were found dead in a home in rural Galena back in February. On February 23rd, 2022, deputies responded to a citizen’s report at about 1:44 p.m. and found...
GALENA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man gets probation for fatal shooting of teenager

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge for the shooting death of another teen during a botched robbery. Court records show that 20-year-old Kyler Carson pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and other counts and was...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kjan.com

Marion hires teen police officer

(Radio Iowa) – Marion’s newest police officer is believed to also be the youngest ever hired by the eastern Iowa department. Officer Kylie McCaughey joined the Department in 2021 at 18-years-old and has since turned 19. McCaughey tells K-C-R-G T-V that she has wanted to be a police officer for as long as she can remember.“Probably since I was like three, I can’t remember ever wanting to do anything else,” she says. The Linn-Mar High School graduate traded in her cross country uniform to wear the same uniform as her school resource officer Tom Daubs.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Burlington man is in custody on 4 counts of burglary

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, on May 8th, 2022 at 6:39 pm, deputies were called to 17652 Highway 99 for a suspicious vehicle parked on the property. Deputies say they were told someone had been cutting copper wire at the home.
BURLINGTON, IA
iheart.com

Large Crowd and Fights in Des Moines Court Ave District

(Des Moines, IA) -- A man is arrested after reportedly hitting a woman with his motorcycle in downtown Des Moines early Friday morning. Police have arrested 31-year-old Darryl Thompson who had two guns and marijuana on him. Police had already been in the Court district just before two this morning over reports of fights. Live video at 1:44 A.M. showed dozens of people at the intersection of Court Avenue and 3rd Street, and more than a half dozen police cars. The woman hit by the motorcycle reportedly had no injuries.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy