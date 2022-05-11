ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Urgent and immediate need for O- blood at Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is in urgent and immediate need of O- blood type donations. The blood...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

MercyOne Air Med coordinaties blood drives May 13

(ABC 6 News) - MercyOne Air Med is partnering with LifeServe Blood Center, Iowa’s largest nonprofit community based blood center, to host blood drives in three regions across the state. The donation event, called “Answering the Call to Save Lives” will be held Friday, May 13 from 9 a.m.-4...
DES MOINES, IA
Southern Minnesota News

3 local COVID deaths reported

Three residents from area counties have died of COVID-19, according to a Minnesota Department of Health daily update. The deaths involved a person from Blue Earth County in their early 90’s, and two victims in their early 70’s from Faribault and Freeborn counties. Twelve total deaths were reported in the state Friday.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Rochester, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
Rochester, MN
Health
KAAL-TV

Jeremiah Program holds its "Pathways Gala" for the first time since 2019

(ABC 6 News) - For the first time since the pandemic, the Jeremiah Program held its annual Pathways Gala. It's a night to come together and help make a difference in local moms' lives. Brittany Block graduated from the Jeremiah Program, Minneapolis-St. Paul in 2014. She got emotional on Friday...
ADVOCACY
KAAL-TV

Volunteers needed to help teach seniors about technology

(ABC 6 News) - During the pandemic more people felt alone as we could not connect in person, and for many adults, technology usage skyrocketed. But there is one program in Olmsted, Winona, and Wabasha counties that is helping seniors keep in touch with friends and family. The non-profit organization...
WINONA, MN
106.9 KROC

JM Graduate Leaving White House to Work For City of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester's new Emergency Management Director is leaving the White House to become a city employee. After a nationwide search that was launched following the retirement of Ken Jones, a news release issued this afternoon by the City of Rochester says Kyle Mirehouse has been hired as his successor. He is scheduled to report for work on June 2.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

How the Jeremiah Program continues to help moms and kids succeed

(ABC 6 News) - On Friday, The Jeremiah Program in Rochester is hosting its 2nd Annual Pathways Gala focusing on generations. The program takes a two-generational approach to work with moms and kids in disrupting poverty. "I had recently been laid off from the airlines and had only a high...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blood Donor#Blood Type
KAAL-TV

Dead geese at Silver Lake confirmed to have Avian Flu

(ABC 6 News) - The City of Rochester confirmed that the six dead geese found at Silver Lake Park at the end of April did have Avian Flu. On Thursday, the MN DNR confirmed that the tests were positive. The DNR is not planning to do any additional testsing and...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester Public Transit asking for community feedback

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester Public Transit (RPT) held an open house on its Transit Development Plan at the Chateau Theatre Thursday night. This opportunity only happens once every five years to get feedback from the public. RPT received feedback from the public last fall to hear what was going...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

United Way of Mower County raises nearly $1.14 million

(ABC 6 News) - The United Way of Mower County (UWMC) concluded its annual Community Campaign by raising nearly $1.14 million for local nonprofit organizations. “Every day, Mower County residents depend on United Way and our funded partners to break down barriers and create opportunities for those who need us most. Our mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities – by bringing people and resources together to build a strong, healthy, and safe home for all,” said Molly Lanke, Executive Director of UWMC. “United Way represents the ideal way to maximize charitable giving and community impact. Through sustainable programs and solutions that lift our neighbors in need, United Way delivers real results on bold goals and is truly making a difference thanks to the supporters who invest in this work.”
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

2022 Rochester Housing Summit addresses community needs

(ABC 6 News) - On Thursday, the 2022 Rochester Housing Summit was held at the Mayo Civic Center with local housing partners, DMC, the City of Rochester, and Olmsted County. The Maxfield Housing Needs study was shared at the summit. It identified five areas as the top priorities that need...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
KAAL-TV

Minnesota Nurses Association releases report highlighting under staffing

(ABC 6 News) - Nurses say that staffing concerns have reached a seven-year high. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) released a report Wednesday that highlights statewide staffing issues at health care facilities. The annual Concern for Safe Staffing (CFSS) report includes worries from nurses at hospitals across the state. Mary...
MINNESOTA STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County finds success with treatment court

May is National Drug Court Month and the Goodhue County Treatment Court is celebrating 3½ years of successful care. “Since the beginning, we have received over 118 referrals, for which the team has served 32 individuals,” coordinator Jessica Schumacher said. “Of those 32, 15 have successfully completed the program with four more looking forward to graduation this summer.”
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
steeledodgenews.com

‘Prayer is much needed today’

If there is one thing prayer warriors hoped to accomplish last week, it was inspiring hope of making the world a better place. Dozens of people gathered for a National Day of Prayer Thursday afternoon at the West Hills government complex in Owatonna for the annual prayer event. Rev. Brent...
OWATONNA, MN
KAAL-TV

RPD: Level 3 Offender moving to NW Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department said a Level 3 predatory offender is relocating to northwest Rochester. Michael James Costa will be moving to the 4400 block of 22 Avenue NW on May 13. Costa engaged in sexual contact with a known female child and teenager on separate...
ROCHESTER, MN
froggyweb.com

‘Jumping’ worms found in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – As people start working on their yards and gardens, those in parts of Minnesota are advised to watch for highly invasive jumping worms. The worms can damage the soil and gardens. They have spread across several Midwestern states, including Minnesota. The University of Minnesota says jumping...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

New trolley system allows individuals to explore downtown Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - A new trolley system in Rochester will allow visitors and locals to explore the offerings downtown starting May 9. The new trolley system implemented by Avra Hospitality works in alignment with the Galleria at University Square, as well as, Mayo Clinic in these efforts. “The new...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy