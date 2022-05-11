Group proposes sales tax hike to help fund SANDAG project

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A local group is trying to drum up more support for a proposal that would raise San Diego County’s sales tax, with that money going towards SANDAG’s $160 billion regional transportation project.

On Wednesday, the organization Let’s Go! San Diego is expected to submit signatures they have collected to the Registrar of Voters to get a proposed half-cent sales tax increase placed on the November ballot.

Let’s Go! San Diego and other supporters believe the SANDAG project will help reduce traffic across San Diego, expand transit, and fix local roads and bridges.

If the project is approved, SANDAG has promised cleaner air, better roads, and improved transportation across the region.

The group has raised more than $1 million in support of the proposed tax hike.

Should the sales tax increase be approved, it would be broken into three tax hikes by 2028, as well as per-miles fees for drivers starting in 2030.

If the tax proposal is placed on the ballot, it would only need a 51 percent majority vote for passage.

The proposed sales tax increase is not without detractors, as some believe raising the sales tax would hurt working-class and low-income families and, ultimately, not set out what it is promising to do -- which is pay for the SANDAG project.