A man lost his life after a high-speed collision near Naches. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place on Highway 12 and Milepost 193. The preliminary investigation showed that a man was traveling at extremely high rate of speed when his car smashed into the right guard rail. He kept going, crossing over the center line and into the left lane. As the man continued, he went through the left guard rail.

NACHES, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO