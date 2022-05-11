ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Dam, WI

Ethanol spill forces evacuations, road closure in Township of Beaver Dam

By Nick Viviani
nbc15.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWNSHIPT OF BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - An ethanol spill caused by a tractor-trailer crash in Dodge Co. led officials to close off the area surrounding a stretch of Hemlock Rd., in the township of Beaver Dam Wednesday. Several...

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

I-90 near Wisconsin Dells reopens after fire shut down eastbound lanes of

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - All eastbound lanes of I-90 near Lyndon Station have reopened after a vehicle catches fire late Friday morning. Shortly before noon, the Wisconsin State Patrol issued an alert warning drivers that eastbound lanes would be closed near mile marker 79, in Juneau Co. as crews worked to contain the fire and clear the scene. Images from a WisDOT traffic camera showed smoke emerging from the median and rising higher than the trees. The plumes were blowing into westbound lanes as well.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
nbc15.com

Fire at Rock Co. liquor store causes $17K in damages

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville liquor store is reported to need $17,000 worth of repairs after a fire started in the back of the building. The Janesville Police Department arrived at The Liquor Cabinet on 1924 E. Milwaukee Street at approximately 9:40 p.m. According to their report, there was...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

No one injured after vehicle fire at Dane Co. gas station

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was injured Thursday morning after a fire tore through a vehicle at a Dane County gas station. Cottage Grove Fire crews were called around 9 a.m. to the BP Gas Station on the 2700 block of Highway N in the Town of Pleasant Springs for a car that was fully engulfed in flames.
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Dam, WI
Dodge County, WI
Crime & Safety
Beaver Dam, WI
Accidents
County
Dodge County, WI
Beaver Dam, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Dodge County, WI
Accidents
nbc15.com

No arrests, citations after dogs found in garbage bags in Verona

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges or citations will be issued against the owner of two dogs that were found dead in garbage bags in Verona earlier this week, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported Friday. In an update, the Sheriff’s Office explained the owner voluntarily came forward after...
VERONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Semi hauling ethanol overturns, spills near Beaver Dam; no injuries reported

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A semi-truck hauling ethanol overturned Wednesday morning north of near Beaver Dam, prompting an evacuation lasting most of the day. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 9 a.m. on Hemlock Road between U.S. Highway 151 and County Road A. The truck left the roadway, drove into the south ditch and struck...
BEAVER DAM, WI
nbc15.com

Road rage traffic incident leads to arrest in Rock Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to a hit and run traffic incident last week that resulted in an arrest Thursday morning. Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detectives located the suspect vehicle of the hit and run in the 1600 block of Winchester Place in the City of Janesville.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Traffic Accident#Townshipt#Wmtv#Dodge Co#The Sheriff S Office#Peterbilt#Dcert
seehafernews.com

Eleven Sheboygan Residents Displaced by Structure Fire

Eleven Sheboygan residents are without a home today following a fire yesterday morning. The Sheboygan Fire Department sent seven units to the 1400 block of North 16th Street at around 7:30 yesterday morning. They arrived to find smoke billowing from the home. The fire was located in the basement and...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State Patrol: Man arrested near Lake Delton following multi-county chase wanted in multiple states

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — A 35-year-old North Dakota man faces multiple felony charges stemming from a multi-county high-speed chase last week that ended near Lake Delton. Dustin Hendricks, of Willison, North Dakota, made an initial appearance in court Monday following the chase last Thursday afternoon. He is charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and eluding an officer,...
LAKE DELTON, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau-area traffic crash leads to 5th OWI for Port Edwards man

A judge this week set a $2,000 cash bond for a Port Edwards man accused of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, the result of a crash Tuesday in Weston. Police were called at about 5:45 p.m. May 10 to Schofield Avenue at Glad Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash with an injury. Officers arrived on scene to discover a Chevrolet Cavalier in a westbound lane with heavy damage to the passenger door and front end, with air bags deployed. Police say the driver of the vehicle, Thomas W. Shelley, veered into a grassy area off the roadway, struck two mailboxes and a tree before coming to a stop.
WAUSAU, WI
radioplusinfo.com

5-11-22 barn destroyed by fire in fdl county

A barn was destroyed and an undisclosed number of cattle died in a fire in Fond du Lac County. Firefighters from 20 area departments were called to the scene on Pine Road Tuesday afternoon. When firefighters arrived they found the barn fully engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Eden Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the following fire departments; Calumet, Mt. Calvary, Campbellsport, Lamartine, Oakfield, Kohlsville, Lomira, Kewaskum, Brownsville, City of Fond du Lac, Town of Fond du Lac, Theresa, St. Cloud, Greenbush, Glenbeulah, Brandon/Fairwater, Ripon, Allenton, Van Dyne, Waupun, along with Mt. Calvary.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KARE 11

3 victims of fatal western Wisconsin housefire identified

BARRON, Wis. — Three people are dead after an early morning house fire in Barron, Wisconsin Thursday, and two of the victims are young children. During a press conference early Thursday afternoon Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald identified the victims as 44-year old Donald Albee of Barron, his 6-year-old son Conner and 5-year-old daughter Emily.
BARRON, WI
nbc15.com

Three arrested after March gunfire in the Town of Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Madison men were arrested after early morning gunfire erupted in the Town of Madison several weeks ago and left dozens of shell casings lying in one its streets. The trio, who range in age from 27-34 years old, were each booked into the Dane Co....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

2 dogs found dead in garbage bags in Verona

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office wants to determine how two dogs ended up dead and inside garbage bags that were found in Verona on Wednesday. Investigators are asking for information about the incident. According to its report a passerby discovered the garbage bags just off the Ice Age Trail, near Raymond Road and Oak View Drive.
VERONA, WI
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Youngsters host ‘organized’ fights in Combined Locks, authorities warn parents

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Combined Locks want parents to be aware of ‘organized, consensual fights’ between juveniles happening at local parks. Combined Locks Public Safety issued a statement regarding a report of a ‘significant amount of juveniles’ that gathered at a local park. The reason for the large gathering was reportedly an organized consensual fight between multiple juveniles.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
CBS Minnesota

1 Dies, Another Escapes In Western Wisconsin House Fire

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — Despite a rescue attempt, one person has died in a western Wisconsin house fire. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on 370th Street in the Township of Dunn. When emergency responders arrived, the single-story house was a “fully involved structure fire” and it was quickly learned that there was a person trapped inside, officials said. Another person was able to get out of the residence before the fire department’s arrival. Menomonie Fire Department crews were able to locate the victim inside, take them out of the house, and perform life-saving measures. However, the victim died at the scene. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Gustavo A Xicalhua Tlaxcola. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Janesville man arrested for hit and run

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County police have arrested Jason Erdmann, 33, who is accused of slamming his F-350 pickup truck into another driver, and leaving the scene. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 9:53 a.m. on Friday, May 6th on W. USH 14 near N. CTH F. Deputies found […]
JANESVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy