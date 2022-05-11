ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

House Republicans plan to remove language punishing pregnant people from abortion bill

By Julie O'Donoghue
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izk41_0faVummN00

Protestors in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. (Robin Bravender/States Newsroom)

Louisiana House Republicans intend to remove language from a high-profile bill that would allow prosecutors to charge pregnant patients who undergo abortions with murder when the legislation comes up for consideration on the House floor Thursday. They also want to strip provisions meant to restrict certain forms of birth control and that could affect people who use fertility treatments to get pregnant, according to interviews with Republican lawmakers.

Conservative Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, is expected to introduce an amendment to House Bill 813 , sponsored by Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, that will essentially replace the existing bill entirely with language from another piece of anti-abortion legislation sponsored by Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe.

Jackson’s bill includes prison time and fines penalties for abortion providers, should the U.S. Supreme Court allow Louisiana to enact an abortion ban. Unlike McCormick’s bill though, it explicitly exempts pregnant females who undergo abortions from criminal charges. It also includes language meant to exempt birth control from being outlawed.

Louisiana’s leading anti-abortion groups have started aggressively lobbying legislators this week to make dramatic changes to McCormick’s proposal, possibly fearing it could create a backlash to other abortion bans locally and nationally if it isn’t scuttled.

Gov. John Bel Edwards also voiced his opposition to McCormick’s bill Wednesday during a speaking engagement.

The Louisiana House Committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice voted 7-2 in favor of McCormick’s bill last week, with every Republican committee member either supporting the legislation or absent during the vote. Since then, backing for the proposal has dried up as national outrage has grown over its criminalization of abortion recipients.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

Lawmakers are now describing the bill as “extreme” and “a bridge too far,” though most would still prefer not to vote down  anti-abortion legislation. Instead, House members have been looking for a way to amend the bill in a way that allows lawmakers to support it when it comes up for a full House vote Thursday.

Legislators’ reaction to McCormick’s proposal provides a window into how far Louisiana might be willing to go with criminal penalties should a state abortion ban go into place later this year.

A leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court indicates a majority of the justices are in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that ensures legal abortion access across the country. Should Roe get overturned, Louisiana would immediately prohibit abortion under an existing 2006 state law, except in cases when the life of a pregnant patient is at risk or permanent injury to a patient’s life-sustaining organs is possible.

Senate Bill 342 from Jackson appears to update and clarify some of the language around Louisiana’s possible abortion ban. The Senate has already approved her proposal.

Under Jackson’s bill, abortion providers could face between one and 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000 to $100,000 for performing an abortion on a person who is less than 15 weeks pregnant. Penalties could increase up to 15 years in prison and a fine of $20,000 to $200,000 should an abortion be performed on someone who is 15 weeks pregnant or more.

The legislation says these penalties “would not apply to a pregnant female upon whom an abortion is committed or performed” and “the pregnant female shall not be held responsible for the criminal consequences.”

The bill also says the criminal penalties would not apply to birth control administered “prior to the time when a pregnancy could be determined through conventional medical testing.”

Jackson’s legislation also states that, should an abortion ban go into place, medical measures taken to remove nonviable fetuses and pregnancy material after a “spontaneous miscarriage” or ectopic pregnancy would not be considered illegal.

By contrast, McCormick’s bill would allow both abortion providers and pregnant people who undergo abortions to be charged with homicide, a crime that carries a life prison sentence without the possibility of parole in Louisiana.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post House Republicans plan to remove language punishing pregnant people from abortion bill appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

