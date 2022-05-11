Community Music School Offers Summer Programs for Adults

Greg Malone was named the Global Chief Information Officer for the University, it was announced today, dropping the “interim” title that he has held since June 2021. “Information technology serves as the backbone of our global infrastructure, and Greg has repeatedly proven that he is the person who should be in charge,” said President Julian Z. Schuster. “He has tackled major projects such as implementing Office 365, boosting our online teaching capabilities during a worldwide pandemic, increasing our information security posture with two-factor authentication, and restructuring our internal connections platform to make it easier for faculty, staff and students to find the information they need. I look forward to working with him as we continue to move Webster into the future.”

WEBSTER GROVES, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO