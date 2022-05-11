ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Groves, MO

Community Music School Offers Summer Programs for Adults

webster.edu
 2 days ago

This summer, the Community Music School is excited to offer two new programs targeted to adult learners. Both sessions are scheduled July 5-99 and will meet from 5 - 8 p.m. The deadline to register is May 15th. Click here to register....

news.webster.edu

webster.edu

Reeg ARC reminders, Summer hours

As we near the end of the Spring 2022 semester, the Reeg Academic Resource Center (Reeg ARC) encourages Webster students and employees to make use of the free academic resources available to them through the Reeg Academic Resource Center. Most resources and services are available on-ground, remotely, and online. Academic...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
webster.edu

$2.7 Million TESL Program Grant Expected to Exceed Goals

Photo: Teachers from Cohort 7, 8 and 9 along with their mentor teachers and the Webster NPD grant team meet on Zoom for the final Saturday Seminar, April 23, 2022. Webster University was awarded a $2.7 million National Professional Development (NPD) grant in 2017 for a five-year project to prepare 120 St. Louis-area teachers to meet the needs of English learners (ELs) through coursework leading to state English Language Learner (ELL) certification and Saturday Seminars to promote communities of practice and increase family, parent and community engagement.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
webster.edu

Malone Named Global Chief Information Officer

Greg Malone was named the Global Chief Information Officer for the University, it was announced today, dropping the “interim” title that he has held since June 2021. “Information technology serves as the backbone of our global infrastructure, and Greg has repeatedly proven that he is the person who should be in charge,” said President Julian Z. Schuster. “He has tackled major projects such as implementing Office 365, boosting our online teaching capabilities during a worldwide pandemic, increasing our information security posture with two-factor authentication, and restructuring our internal connections platform to make it easier for faculty, staff and students to find the information they need. I look forward to working with him as we continue to move Webster into the future.”
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
webster.edu

In the News: Schuster, Lewis, Palmer, LaFlore, Cooper and Magnus

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch ran a front-page story on May 8, 2022, that looked at what Webster University and other institutions are doing to address the severe need for more healthcare workers in the St. Louis region. The story quoted President Julian Z. Schuster and featured a photo of Nurse Anesthesia Assistant Professor Nicholas Curdt with several Webster students in Browning Hall.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO

