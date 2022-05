AEW has done a solid job of pulling notable WWE talent away from their former homes, but that train runs both ways. AEW lost a massive talent when former founding member, champion, and vice president Cody Rhodes left in order to return to the WWE, and it looks like another major star from the organization might be one step closer to joining. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, or “MJF” as he’s known, had previously mentioned interest in joining the WWE, but it’s always hard to tell if he’s in character or serious. The latest rumored behind-the-scenes info revealed that he might actually be serious if things don’t turn around for him at AEW.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO