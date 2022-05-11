ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loch Raven Boulevard shop sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off

By Chris Montcalmo
 2 days ago
TOWSON, MD—He has bought scratch-offs for a long, long, time, a Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials , hoping but never really expecting to hit it big. That hope was met and that expectation squashed last weekend when a Big Cash Riches instant ticket worth $100,000 found its way into his life.

“I picked out several different tickets, mostly ones I’d had luck with in the past and then a few for their big top prizes,” said the 61-year-old painter. The $10 Big Cash Riches game he purchased fell into the latter group.

“I scratched them over the next couple of days, had about $300 in winnings and took them in to get the cash.”

That $300 in estimated winnings was off by a lot of zeros.

“When I handed the guy this one, he looked at it and told me that he couldn’t cash the ticket. When I figured out why, I was shocked.”

The city resident said his work often comes with lengthy waits between jobs.

“I’ve had a few potential projects not pan out recently, so paying the bills has been a concern. No longer.”

E-Z Convenience at 8104 Loch Raven Boulevard, which sold the lucky ticket, will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning ticket.

Photo via Pexels

#Maryland Lottery
Governor Hogan welcomes new container shipping line service to Port Of Baltimore [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week welcomed the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore’s newest container line service, the ZIM e-Commerce Baltimore Express (ZXB) from China and Southeast Asia. ZXB is part of Israel-based ZIM Shipping Lines, one of the top ocean carrier container companies in the world, and the service will begin with bi-weekly frequency and build up to … Continue reading "Governor Hogan welcomes new container shipping line service to Port Of Baltimore [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan welcomes new container shipping line service to Port Of Baltimore [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
DC steak-and-frites chain Medium Rare signs lease for Baltimore spot

A Washington, D.C.-based restaurant chain specializing in steak and frites is headed to Baltimore. Medium Rare will open a restaurant at the Rotunda retail and residential development in Hampden, owner Mark Bucher said. The concept will take over 3,000 square feet of what was once the CineBistro, including the erstwhile movie theater's kitchen space.
Derby Runner-Up Epicenter, Kentucky Oaks Winner Secret Oath Enter Preakness, Maryland Jockey Club Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Epicenter will head to Pimlico Race Course hoping to turn the tables on Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike in the Preakness Stakes, the Maryland Jockey Club said. And they will face an intriguing new runner in Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath, who will take on the boys in the middle jewel of the Triple Crown, racing officials said. BREAKING NEWS: D. Wayne Lukas just informed the @PimlicoRC racing office that Kentucky Oaks winner, SECRET OATH, is confirmed for the @PreaknessStakes! #PreaknessStakes — 1/ST (@1ST_Racing) May 11, 2022 Winchell Thoroughbreds, owners of the bay colt by Not This Time out of...
Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, May 13, 2022

The big story recently was a major storm system with heavy rains and northeasterly winds, which brought flooding conditions to the Potomac, Susquehanna, and other rivers and streams across Maryland. Fishing conditions should slowly get back to normal with a stretch of warmer sunny days and lighter winds. The shad run should continue until late […]
Winston-Salem woman takes home million-dollar prize

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket paid off for a Winston-Salem woman! Loretta Mitchell bought a Jumbo Bucks ticket from Three Corner Food Mart on East 30th Street in Winston-Salem and took home a $1 million prize! She chose the lump sum option, taking home over $425,000. Congratulations, Loretta!
New drive-thru opens at Starbucks in Nottingham Square

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Coffee lovers, take note. The new drive-thru at the Starbucks located in the Shoppes at Nottingham Square has opened, Federal Realty announced on Friday. Java fans can now “drive-thru” to order their favorite caffeinated concoction. The Shoppes I & II at Nottingham Square are located at the intersection of Campbell Boulevard and Philadelphia Road in Baltimore County. The post New drive-thru opens at Starbucks in Nottingham Square appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
