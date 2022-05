Just one week after word surfaced that Russell Wilson and Ciara listed their Washington state property for $36 million, details on their new pad in Colorado have been reported. According to Dirt, the new Denver Broncos quarterback and his entertainer wife have purchased a mansion in the Cherry Hills Village area just outside of Denver. While the deal was off market and firm details on the sale price aren’t available, speculators have landed on $25 million.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 DAYS AGO