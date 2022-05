CLEVELAND — It's hard to keep talking about inflation, but it's impossible to ignore. This week's data showed food prices are up nearly 10 percent from a year ago. At the Greater Cleveland Food Bank (GCFB), the hurt keeps piling on. “The pandemic being so long and drawn out as well as the rising food and fuel costs. It's really turning into a perfect storm,” said Karen Pozna. Pozna serves as Director of Communications at the food bank.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO