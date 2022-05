Leonine Public Affairs(link is external) The Vermont legislature adjourned sine die (adjourned with no appointed date for resumption) on Thursday evening after a whirlwind final week. It was the first time in years that legislators convened and adjourned neatly within the allotted 18-week timeframe. But the first partially in-person session since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic was full of starts and stops that gave it a rocky and turbulent cadence. The final week was no different.

